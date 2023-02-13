The RoadRunners won the opener 4-0 with goals by Porter Wolk, Tristen Elmhurst, Derek Boutin and Grant Hanifan; they won the second game 10-0 with two goals each by Matvey Ivanov and Noah Easteron along with one each by Kyle Portlock, Jack Herron, Eitan Geralnik, Adrian Sanchez, Tyler Love and Boutin. The final win was 4-0 as Brandon Wicker, Love, Easterson and Portlock scored. Goalie Nash Wilson had a shutout in the middle game, making four saves. Hunter Hein was in goal for the other games, making 16 saves. The RoadRunners (29-5) will play the second-place Texas Brahmas (28-10-1) at noon Tuesday at Spirit Ice Arena.