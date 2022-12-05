 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RoadRunners sweep Mid City Stars

Texas RoadRunners swept a three-game NA3HL series against the Mid City Stars over the weekend. Tyler Love had a hat trick in Friday’s 8-1 victory with other goals by Jack Herron, Tyler Singpradith, Matvey Ivanov, Kyle Portlock and Luke Weisman. Goalie Jimmy Packee made 31 saves.

Derek Boutin and Love each had two goals in Saturday’s 8-0 victory with other goals by Jack Sherry, TJ Lipsky, Porter Wolk and Herron. Nash Wilson had 31 saves. The RoadRunners won Sunday’s finale 4-2 with goals by Inanov, Herron, Portlock and Love. The RoadRunners (18-2-1, 37 points) lead the eight-team South Division and are tied with Central Division leader Rochester for the fourth-best record in the 34-team league.

— Eagle staff report

