RoadRunners lose two
The Louisiana Drillers defeated the Texas RoadRunners 4-2 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday at Spirit Ice Arena in NA3HL action. Sam Bourdon and Eitan Geralnik had goals Friday with Alexander Opalacz making 31 saves. Derek Boutin scored Saturday with Hunter Hien having 46 saves. The RoadRunners will be at the El Paso Rhinos on Tuesday and Wednesday. The RoadRunners are in second place in the South Division with 61 points, a point ahead of the Oklahoma City Ice Hawks. Texas Brahmas leads with 77 points. El Paso is in fourth place with 56 points.

— Eagle staff reports

