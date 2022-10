College Station's Ryan Lee shot an opening-round even par 72 on Sunday and is in first place in the boys' 14 and under division at the James A. Ragan Memorial.

In the boys' 15-18 division, College Station's Jackson Funkhouser shot a 78 and is tied for 31st.

The final round is set for Monday and will tee off at 8 a.m. from the first and 10th hole.

Funkhouser will tee off from the first hole at 8:09 a.m. Lee tees off from the 10th hole at 8:59 a.m.