Cavalry end home slate with 0-0 tie against Little Rock

Strong defensive play and constant precipitation aided in a 0-0 stalemate between the Brazos Valley Cavalry and the Little Rock Rangers on Thursday in the final game of the USL 2 season at Edible Field.

The Cavalry (3-6-4, 13 points) back line stymied attempts by Little Rock (6-6-1, 19 points) at vertical passes from midfield into the attacking third throughout the game, resulting in just four legitimate scoring chances for the Rangers. Defending the over-the-top pass was key in the scouting report of the Mid South Division third-place squad, Cavalry head coach Gareth Glick said.

“The center backs did a good job most of the game of being ready to drop in those moments and did a little better job in the second half of compacting the space that was in front of them so we forced that ball a little more,” he said.

While very wet conditions on the artificial turf surface helped Brazos Valley’s press produce turnovers, it failed in the Cavalry’s attempts to build an attack off of the change in possession. Capitalizing on turnovers has been a stich in the Cavalry’s game through the last four games of the season, Glick said.