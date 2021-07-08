Cavalry end home slate with 0-0 tie against Little Rock

Strong defensive play and constant precipitation aided in a 0-0 stalemate between the Brazos Valley Cavalry and the Little Rock Rangers on Thursday in the final game of the USL 2 season at Edible Field.
The Cavalry (3-6-4, 13 points) back line stymied attempts by Little Rock (6-6-1, 19 points) at vertical passes from midfield into the attacking third throughout the game, resulting in just four legitimate scoring chances for the Rangers. Defending the over-the-top pass was key in the scouting report of the Mid South Division third-place squad, Cavalry head coach Gareth Glick said.
“The center backs did a good job most of the game of being ready to drop in those moments and did a little better job in the second half of compacting the space that was in front of them so we forced that ball a little more,” he said.
While very wet conditions on the artificial turf surface helped Brazos Valley’s press produce turnovers, it failed in the Cavalry’s attempts to build an attack off of the change in possession. Capitalizing on turnovers has been a stich in the Cavalry’s game through the last four games of the season, Glick said.
“I thought we didn’t create a lot of clear-cut opportunities today,” he said. “I think the conditions were difficult for both teams on the turf, because the ball was skipping all over the place in the rain, so that makes that final ball difficult to weight it properly.”
Brazos Valley had the first opportunity of the game, when a rebounded shot off the foot of midfielder Nick Burnz found the head of striker Emaunel Santos and forced a diving save from Little Rock goalkeeper Justin Hinman.
Little Rock’s best chance of the game came 10 minutes later, when a mishit header by center back Connagh Wilks fell at the feet of Round Rock striker Lance Crabree. Cavalry goalkeeper Michael Mejia charged off his line and was able to get a piece of the shot and send it out of play.
While play focused on the middle third of the field much of the game, Brazos Valley outshot Little Rock 11-6. Both teams put three shots on frame and had four scoring chances. Both goalkeepers made three saves.
Brazos Valley will wrap up its season on the road Saturday against AHFC Royals. The team is sixth in an eight-team league, and will miss out on the postseason. Glick said he hopes his players apply the lessons they’ve learned as they return to their college teams this fall.
“The best part, to me, is that they’ve been extremely dedicated throughout the process and they’re still dedicated,” Glick said. “They’re still driving to get results and to represent the club in a positive way and represent the community in a positive way. That’s been a focus point for them all along.”