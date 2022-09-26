Blinn men battle to 2-2 tie with Coastal Bend College

The Blinn College men’s soccer team played Region XIV foe Coastal Bend College to a 2-2, double-overtime tie Saturday in Beeville.

Buccaneer sophomore forward Kamille Kum opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with an assist from sophomore midfielder Felix Mesquita who has 16 career assists, tying the school record set by Stefan Fevrier-Sildor.

Coastal Bend scored the next two goals. Kum tied it on a penalty kick in the 87th minute. Fourth-place Blinn (7-3-2, 3-3-1) had a 21-15 edge in shots on fifth-place Coastal Bend (3-4-2, 2-3-2), while the Cougars owned a 9-8 advantage in shots on goal.

“The lads worked very hard for a valuable point today,” Blinn head coach Michael McBride said. “Any point gained on the road in Region XIV is a good point.”

Blinn will play Louisiana State University-Eunice in a nonconference match at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in Brenham.

