Blinn falls to top-ranked New Mexico Military Institute

ROSWELL, N.M. – New Mexico Military Institute, the nation’s top-ranked junior college football team, beat 13th-ranked Blinn College 24-21 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference action Saturday.

The host Broncos (5-0, 3-0) jumped to a 10-0 lead, but Blinn (3-1, 1-1) scored 21 straight points before New Mexico Military scored twice in the final 13 minutes.

Blinn missed a game-tying 46-yard field goal with 3:30 left.

“We’re obviously disappointed in the result,” Blinn head coach Ryan Mahon said. “Traveling to face the No. 1 team in the country is always going to be hard, but we just made too many errors to win that football game.

“It hurts now, but as we told our kids, this isn’t a loss if we make it into a lesson. We’re going to learn from this, keep working hard, and I think we’ll be ok.”

Blinn scored with 8:21 left in the first half when freshman quarterback Brock Bolfing and sophomore wide receiver Ma’jon Wright connected on a 14-yard pass. Bolfing added a 46-yard TD pass to sophomore Canen Adrian for a 14-10 halftime lead. Bolfing scored on a 1-yard run in the second half. Sophomore defensive back Daniel Onwuachi intercepted his fourth pass to set up that score.

Bolfing completed 17 of 30 for 251 yards with two TDs and an interception. JJ Branham had 101 yards rushing on 22 carries. Tre Harden had seven catches for 94 yards.

