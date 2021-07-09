071021-bcs-sports-local-roundup

Little League games put on hold: Wet fields on Friday postponed Texas East State Little League Sectional 1 play for 9-10-11 Baseball at Dallmeyer Field at Brenham’s Linda Anderson Park and Junior Baseball in Fayetteville. Both tournaments will try to play Saturday.

College Station Maroon will play Lufkin at 6 p.m. in Brenham with Bastrop and Washington County playing the nightcap.

Junior Baseball, which was postponed for the fifth straight day, will try to play three games Saturday. District 33 champ Bryan United will play District 10 winner Lufkin at 4 p.m. followed by District 11 champ Leander vs. District 13 winner Twin Cities.