 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
071021-bcs-sports-local-roundup
0 comments

071021-bcs-sports-local-roundup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Little League games put on hold: Wet fields on Friday postponed Texas East State Little League Sectional 1 play for 9-10-11 Baseball at Dallmeyer Field at Brenham’s Linda Anderson Park and Junior Baseball in Fayetteville. Both tournaments will try to play Saturday.

College Station Maroon will play Lufkin at 6 p.m. in Brenham with Bastrop and Washington County playing the nightcap.

Junior Baseball, which was postponed for the fifth straight day, will try to play three games Saturday. District 33 champ Bryan United will play District 10 winner Lufkin at 4 p.m. followed by District 11 champ Leander vs. District 13 winner Twin Cities.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert