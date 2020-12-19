Allen Academy's second-half rally for state title falls just short against Lakehill

With time left to answer, Allen Academy drove into Lakehill territory, and Ethan Lucas kept the momentum going with a 9-yard pass to Aaron Boegner on first down. But the Warriors’ pressure on the next two plays left the Rams facing fourth-and-13 at Lakehill’s 29. Lucas heaved a Hail Mary pass to Boegner in the end zone, and Boegner appeared to catch it while leaping in the air, but the ball slipped as he came down with a defender in coverage, and it was ruled incomplete, ending the Rams’ chance of making another comeback.

“We held them to 42 and they average 67,” Adams said. “We didn’t get going like we normally do because we average 55, but we had some big-time stops in there. If we could’ve go that one stop on that last drive when they scored, we would’ve felt good about us going down and scoring and taking the lead.”

The Rams graduate seven seniors, including Chapa, Boegner and Brent Tucker, who led the offense Friday.

Chapa ran for 199 yards on 20 carries, accounting for the majority of the Rams’ 259 rushing yards, while Tucker had 51 yards on 13 carries and 42 yards on two receptions. Boegner had 35 yards on four receptions.