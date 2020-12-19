Allen Academy's second-half rally for state title falls just short against Lakehill

WACO — Dallas Lakehill Prep hadn’t scored since the 22-second mark just before halftime. But in a fourth-quarter thriller, the Warriors’ offense woke up in time to score twice in the final five minutes for a 42-34 victory over Allen Academy in the TAPPS 6-man Division II state championship on Friday at Waco Midway’s Panthers Stadium.
Allen Academy took its first lead of the game on Elias Chapa’s 18-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, pushing the Rams ahead 27-26. Chapa helped pad the lead with a nifty 33-yard touchdown run with 8:20 left in the fourth quarter. On the play, Chapa broke away from two defenders and raced to the end zone. Brent Tuckers’ extra-point run put the Rams ahead 34-26.
“I felt good honestly,” Allen Academy head coach Adrian Adams said. “I felt our defense could get a couple stops. We just didn’t get the one score that we needed to push it to a two-score lead ... but it felt good when we came back from being down 20-0.”
Down by eight, the Warriors answered with a nine-play, 47-yard drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown run from Ryan Henry, who accounted for 42 yards on the possession. He also converted a fourth-and-2 at the Allen Academy 16-yard line, and Mitchell Crow’s two-point kick tied the game at 34.
Lakehill forced Allen Academy to punt on its next possession, then Henry found a hole on first-and-25 and raced 62 yards for the game-winning score with 3:17 left. Crow kept the crowd on its feet with a long two-point kick that was moved back 15 yards after a penalty on the Warriors.
With time left to answer, Allen Academy drove into Lakehill territory, and Ethan Lucas kept the momentum going with a 9-yard pass to Aaron Boegner on first down. But the Warriors’ pressure on the next two plays left the Rams facing fourth-and-13 at Lakehill’s 29. Lucas heaved a Hail Mary pass to Boegner in the end zone, and Boegner appeared to catch it while leaping in the air, but the ball slipped as he came down with a defender in coverage, and it was ruled incomplete, ending the Rams’ chance of making another comeback.
“We held them to 42 and they average 67,” Adams said. “We didn’t get going like we normally do because we average 55, but we had some big-time stops in there. If we could’ve go that one stop on that last drive when they scored, we would’ve felt good about us going down and scoring and taking the lead.”
The Rams graduate seven seniors, including Chapa, Boegner and Brent Tucker, who led the offense Friday.
Chapa ran for 199 yards on 20 carries, accounting for the majority of the Rams’ 259 rushing yards, while Tucker had 51 yards on 13 carries and 42 yards on two receptions. Boegner had 35 yards on four receptions.
“I’ve been with them for three years, and I hurt for them, because I know how much they put into this and how much they wanted it,” Adams said. “But they’ll go in life and do some great things, and part of it is what they went through in football at Allen Academy.”
Chapa said he wanted to leave everything on the field in the final two quarters and did just that, racking up 130 yards and scoring the two TDs in the second half.
“We had some miscommunication going on, and I knew this was my last game and I wanted to ... do everything I could,” Chapa said. “This team is everything to me, so I wanted to put them on my back and do everything I could.”
Adams said the Rams would’ve liked to get the run game going earlier, but it took awhile to settle in against a tough Lakehill defense.
“[Chapa] ran the ball well. He’s a little spark plug,” Adams said. “He had some good runs, and I think he gave them some trouble. They probably prepared more for Brent, whose a different type of runner, and he was able to break some runs, and it got us some momentum.”
In a season full of challenges, the Rams weren’t phased after falling behind Lakehill 20-0 early in the first half.
The Warriors scored on their first three possessions, while holding the versatile Rams’ offense to just 49 yards in two drives. Henry rushed for 12 yards before breaking free on a 33-yard touchdown run up the middle to open the scoring. Lakehill missed the extra point thanks to a bad snap, but Nathan Lewis found Mitchell Crow on a 27-yard TD pass just two minutes later for a 14-0 lead.
The Rams had trouble converting on the next possession and turned over the ball on downs again. After a bad snap put the Warriors at second-and-26, Lewis and Crow connected again on a 51-yard touchdown pass for a 20-0 lead with 3:10 left in the first quarter.
Allen Academy began climbing back immediately when Lucas threw a 50-yard TD pass to Ji Hu Lee on third down with 2:06 left in the first quarter, cutting the deficit to 20-7.
“This group doesn’t let down,” Chapa said. “We lost in the state semifinals last year, and ever since then this group is hungry and we worked everyday. These guys never back down. Adversity after adversity, we stand tall and we face it. Being down 20-0 was really nothing to us. We knew that we had a group of guys who were hungry.”
The Rams continued the comeback late in the second quarter when Tucker found Luke Meadows on an 11-yard touchdown pass.
Lakehill built its lead back to 26-15 with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Lewis to Matthew McCall with 22 seconds left in the first half. But the Rams needed just 17 seconds to score again as Lucas connected with Tucker on a quick pass over the middle, and Tucker raced 36 yards for the TD to get Allen Academy within 26-21 at halftime.
Last season, the Rams fell short of reaching the state title game after losing to Harvest Christian in the state semifinals. But this year, the team rallied around the idea of a “Revenge Tour” to prove themselves, and their fighting spirit showed again on Friday, Adams said.
“Three years ago when I got here we started working hard everyday building up to this moment,” Adams said. “They fought through COVID-19 and tough losses and we got down early. We kept fighting and kept grinding and that’s what kind of kids they are. They’re just resilient.”
