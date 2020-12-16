Allen Academy vs. Lakehill Prep football capsule

TAPPS Division II state finals

Allen Academy Rams vs. Lakehill Prep Warriors

Et cetera: Lakehill was 12-1 last year, losing to Emery/Weiner 31-20 in the Division I state title game. ... Allen Academy went 11-2 last year, losing to Watauga Harvest 53-8 in the Division II state semifinals. Watauga Harvest defeated New Braunfels Christian 60-52 for the title and a 14-0 season. Watauga Harvest went 0-3 this season.