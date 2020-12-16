Allen Academy vs. Lakehill Prep football capsule

Thus far: Lakehill Prep 6-0: Plano Coram Deo Academy 86-66; Irving Highlands 64-16; Rockwall Heritage Christian 54-8; Amarillo San Jacinto Christian Academy 68-22; Waco Live Oak Classical 60-44; Plano Coram Deo Academy 74-28. Allen Academy 7-3: St. Joseph 44-48; Medina 53-8; Calvert 7-30; Katy Faith West 72-10; Emery/Weiner 60-62 OT; Alpha Omega 73-34; Galveston O’Connell 64-12; McKinney Cornerstone Christian 57-12; Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 64-16; Marble Falls Faith Academy 54-22
Et cetera: Lakehill was 12-1 last year, losing to Emery/Weiner 31-20 in the Division I state title game. ... Allen Academy went 11-2 last year, losing to Watauga Harvest 53-8 in the Division II state semifinals. Watauga Harvest defeated New Braunfels Christian 60-52 for the title and a 14-0 season. Watauga Harvest went 0-3 this season.