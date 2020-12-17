Allen Academy ready to take on Dallas Lakehill in state title game

Allen Academy’s “Revenge Tour” culminates with a chance to play for all the marbles this week.
The Rams (7-3) are set to face Dallas Lakehill Prep (6-0) in the TAPPS 6-Man Division II state championship at 2 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Panther Stadium.
Allen Academy is seeking its first state championship in football since the Rams won the TCAL Division I state title in 2014 after going 13-0.
“You just want to soak it all in,” Allen Academy coach Adrian Adams said. “There’s a buzz going around school.”
For the first time this postseason, Allen Academy is the underdog with SixManFootball.com listing Lakehill as a seven-point favorite. Lakehill has won 18 of its last 19 games with the Warriors’ lone loss in that stretch coming in last year’s TAPPS 6-Man Division I state championship to Emery/Weiner.
The Rams say they are ready for the challenge.
“You’re in the state championship. You don’t want an easy game,” Adams said. “You want a battle to see what you’re made of. Dallas Lakehill, I’m sure they expect the same from us, and I think it’ll be a good football game for people to watch.”
Slowing down Lakehill’s offense will be a top priority for the Rams. Led by senior Ryan Henry and junior Mitchell Crow, the Warriors have averaged 67.7 points per game this season and have scored at least 50 points in all six games.
“Henry and Crow, their two main guys, they put a lot of points up for them,” Adams said. “They’re big up front, so they block well, and they have a passing game. It’s kind of a balance of strength and speed, and I think that’s what really helps their offense.”
Allen Academy senior lineman Luke Meadows said the Rams need to stick to the basics and not get exotic on defense against Lakehill. He added that the Rams’ tough schedule this season has prepared them to face a strong team like Lakehill in the state title game.
“It’s helped us leaps and bounds,” Meadows said. “Starting the season with St. Joe, that’s a really good football team in Division III. Then playing a team like Calvert, Calvert probably helped us the most of any game all season by teaching us how to be physical. And then playing an amazing team like Emery ... and our district is so tough. We’ve played good teams throughout the playoffs. The schedule has really made us who we are today and shown us how we need to play at a high level.”
Allen Academy senior receiver and safety Aaron Boegner said the Rams’ depth could help them in this matchup, adding the team would love to have a strong start.
“Most of this week’s just going to be mental. That’s all it is,” Boegner said. “Can’t choke, can’t come out weak. We’ve got to come out strong and punch them. That’s the key to victory.”
Franklin at state championship
