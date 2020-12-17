Allen Academy ready to take on Dallas Lakehill in state title game

“Henry and Crow, their two main guys, they put a lot of points up for them,” Adams said. “They’re big up front, so they block well, and they have a passing game. It’s kind of a balance of strength and speed, and I think that’s what really helps their offense.”

Allen Academy senior lineman Luke Meadows said the Rams need to stick to the basics and not get exotic on defense against Lakehill. He added that the Rams’ tough schedule this season has prepared them to face a strong team like Lakehill in the state title game.

“It’s helped us leaps and bounds,” Meadows said. “Starting the season with St. Joe, that’s a really good football team in Division III. Then playing a team like Calvert, Calvert probably helped us the most of any game all season by teaching us how to be physical. And then playing an amazing team like Emery ... and our district is so tough. We’ve played good teams throughout the playoffs. The schedule has really made us who we are today and shown us how we need to play at a high level.”

Allen Academy senior receiver and safety Aaron Boegner said the Rams’ depth could help them in this matchup, adding the team would love to have a strong start.