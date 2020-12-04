Allen Academy out to prove itself in postseason

Allen Academy’s “Revenge Tour” continues this Saturday as the Rams take on Kerrville’s Our Lady of the Hills in San Marcos at 6 p.m. in a TAPPS Six-Man Division II regional playoff game.

With a win, Allen would advance to the state semifinals for the second-straight season, which has been a goal for the Rams.

“It’s nothing personal against everybody else, but we came up with ‘Revenge Tour’ because we’ve got a chip on our shoulder,” Allen coach Adrian Adams said. “We want to get there and beyond it and to do that you’ve got to be a little bit angry. ‘Revenge Tour’ is our mantra and what we’ve done throughout the season.”

A tough schedule has helped prepare the Rams for their matchup against the 7-0 Hawks. Allen is 5-3 this season, but the three losses have come to ranked opponents Calvert, Emery-Weiner and St. Joseph.

“Early in the schedule we had a lot of tough opponents and that’s prepped us for these games,” senior defensive lineman and center Ryan Hassell said. “We play with a lot of physicality and playing those early games that are tough, that really helped us play at a higher level.”

Adams said he’s liked the growth of his senior leadership throughout the year.