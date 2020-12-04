Allen Academy out to prove itself in postseason

Allen Academy’s “Revenge Tour” continues this Saturday as the Rams take on Kerrville’s Our Lady of the Hills in San Marcos at 6 p.m. in a TAPPS Six-Man Division II regional playoff game.
With a win, Allen would advance to the state semifinals for the second-straight season, which has been a goal for the Rams.
“It’s nothing personal against everybody else, but we came up with ‘Revenge Tour’ because we’ve got a chip on our shoulder,” Allen coach Adrian Adams said. “We want to get there and beyond it and to do that you’ve got to be a little bit angry. ‘Revenge Tour’ is our mantra and what we’ve done throughout the season.”
A tough schedule has helped prepare the Rams for their matchup against the 7-0 Hawks. Allen is 5-3 this season, but the three losses have come to ranked opponents Calvert, Emery-Weiner and St. Joseph.
“Early in the schedule we had a lot of tough opponents and that’s prepped us for these games,” senior defensive lineman and center Ryan Hassell said. “We play with a lot of physicality and playing those early games that are tough, that really helped us play at a higher level.”
Adams said he’s liked the growth of his senior leadership throughout the year.
“We’ve started clicking a lot on offense recently. We’ve had people step up at positions that we needed them to step up in. We’ve got a lot of weapons on offense. Defensively, I think the whole year we’ve been pretty solid,” Adams said.
Allen senior running back and linebacker Brent Tucker said the Rams have improved their chemistry over the course of the season, too.
“As games have gone on, we’ve kind of settled into those positions more and figured out what everybody’s strengths are and I feel like on the field it shows,” Tucker said.
Now comes a big test against Our Lady of the Hills. Hassell said the Rams will be focused on stopping the Hawks’ spreadback Kolten Kitchens.
“He’s a real athlete and he puts up a lot of their yards,” Hassell said. “On the [defensive] line, we need to contain him, have a good rush, and execute our technique and stop him in the backfield.”
Adams said his team know this isn’t their ultimate goal, but the Rams know not to look past Our Lady of the Hills.
“To be at this point when there’s eight teams left, there are no bad teams right now,” Adams said. “We know we’ve got to be ready to play.”
