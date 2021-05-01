Allen Academy girls track and field team places second at TAPPS state meet

The Allen Academy girls track and field team finished second at the TAPPS Class 2A state meet at Waco Midway Panther Stadium on Saturday. The Lady Rams finished with 61 points behind first place St. Paul Shiner’s 159.

Amelia Anderson led the Lady Rams by winning the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and pole vault. Anderson topped the 100 hurdles in 17.28 seconds, finished in 47.31 in the 300 hurdles and cleared 8 feet in the pole vault. Anderson also took second in the 100 (13.16).

Allen Academy’s Tess Friedman won discus with a throw of 95 feet, 5 inches. Bailey Fannin earned silver in the 3,200 in 12 minutes, 51.58 seconds and placed fifth in the 1,600 (5:45.70) and eighth in the 800 (2:39.43).

Allen Academy’s boys team finished 13th with 17 points thanks in part to Aaron Boegner, who won the 200 (22.65) and took third in the 100 (11.53). Ryan Hassell placed eighth in the 400 (56.79).

St. Joseph’s girls finished 10th with 32 points, while the boys came in 15th with 14 points. St. Joseph’s Robyn Schoenemann took fourth in the girls 2A shot put (31-2) with MaryBeth Rayburn fifth (30-9), and Clare Najvar placed fifth in the 200 (29.00).

In the 3A meet, Brazos Christian’s boys placed sixth with 52 points, and its girls finished 19th with 15 points. Brazos Christian’s Harris Powers took third in the 110 hurdles (16.19) and n the 300 hurdles (42.21). The Eagles also took second in the 4x100 relay (45.46) and third in the 4x200 relay (1:35.13), and Ryan Burtin placed fourth in the long jump (19-10.25).