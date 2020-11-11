Allen Academy girls place third at TAPPS state cross country meet

HEWITT — The Allen Academy girls cross country team finished third at the TAPPS Class 2A state meet on Nov. 2 at the Midway ISD Course.

Shiner St. Paul won with 24 points followed by Hallettsville Sacred Heart (93), Allen Academy (115), Marble Falls Faith Academy (125) and Fort Worth Covenant Classical (149). St. Joseph took sixth with 150 points.

Bailey Fannin led Allen Academy by placing third individually in 12 minutes, 56.4 seconds over the two-mile course. Also for the Lady Rams, Amelia Anderson placed eighth in 13:32.9 followed by Lily Toussaint (13th, 14:07.8), Kaitlyn Hendler (48th, 16:16.2) and Madeline Hendler (67th, 17:55.6).

St. Joseph’s Mia Saldana placed 19th (14:41.5) followed by teammates Cecilia Walker (24th, 15:05.5), Tatum West (26th, 15:19.9), Claire Boyle (49th, 16:19.7), Sofia Melgoza (60th, 17:20.2) and Brighid Kilbride (68th, 18:10.3)

In the 2A boys race, St. Joseph placed eighth and Allen Academy 10th.

St. Joseph’s Liam Kilbride placed fifth in 17:28.8 over the 5K course, followed by teammates Austin Labowitz (56th, 21:24.0), Sean Provin (61st, 21:38.6), Bransen Lampo (75th, 23:06.6) and Joshua White (81st, 23:34.9).