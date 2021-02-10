 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allen Academy girls basketball team clinches district title with win over St. Joseph
0 comments

Allen Academy girls basketball team clinches district title with win over St. Joseph

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Allen Academy girls basketball team

2020-21 Allen Academy girls basketball team

 Special to The Eagle

Senior Tess Friedman scored 20 points, and sophomore Trinity Chapa added 11 points to help lead the Allen Academy girls basketball team to a 51-47 overtime win over St. Joseph on Tuesday as the Lady Rams clinched the TAPPS District 4-2A championship.

Allen Academy (10-3, 5-0) will host Aggieland Homeschool in a nondistrict game at 5 p.m. Thursday to close out the regular season. The Lady Rams will open the playoffs with a home game with the opponent and time to be determined.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert