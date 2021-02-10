Allen Academy girls basketball team clinches district title with win over St. Joseph

Senior Tess Friedman scored 20 points, and sophomore Trinity Chapa added 11 points to help lead the Allen Academy girls basketball team to a 51-47 overtime win over St. Joseph on Tuesday as the Lady Rams clinched the TAPPS District 4-2A championship.

Allen Academy (10-3, 5-0) will host Aggieland Homeschool in a nondistrict game at 5 p.m. Thursday to close out the regular season. The Lady Rams will open the playoffs with a home game with the opponent and time to be determined.