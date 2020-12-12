Allen Academy football team rallies to beat Marble Falls Faith, advances to state title game

SAN MARCOS — For a year the roaming thoughts of failure at this point in the season loomed over the Allen Academy football program and head coach Adrian Adams’ head. The Rams fell short in the TAPPS 6-man Division II semifinals last season and wanted redemption in 2020.
But for a decent chunk of the first half Saturday, it looked like they wouldn’t get it.
Down 16-0 with 5:45 left in the second quarter, Allen Academy surged ahead by scoring 54 unanswered points to beat Marble Falls Faith Academy 54-22 and advance to the state championship game.
Adams said he had no doubts his team would recover from the 16-point deficit.
“We had no panic, no panic at all,” Adams said. “We know our guys. We just had to settle in a little bit, and once we did we just started playing our game and then we just kind of got rolling.”
The Rams rolled into a state title matchup against Lakehill Prep set for 2 p.m. Friday at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium.
Offensively, Allen Academy (7-3) used a combination of its ground game and passing precision from freshman quarterback Ethan Lucas to senior receiver Aaron Boegner as the duo connected for four touchdowns.
Knotted at 16 to open the second half, Allen Academy senior quarterback Brent Tucker bull rushed his way into the end zone for the lead. Less than a minute later following an onside kick recovery, Lucas found Boegner in stride over the top of the Flames’ defense to put the Rams up 32-16.
Last year’s loss influenced Boegner to get in sync with his incoming freshman quarterback, and their relationship was on display Saturday.
“I mean, at that point, it’s just the reps we put in,” Boegner said. “Ever since last year ended I reached out to my man, Ethan Lucas. I said ‘All right, let’s go work out over the summer.’ Every now and then he would come out and me and him would go get some routes in. Honestly it shows out in the field, and he’s taken a big step up in the offense. He’s doing great as a freshman.”
Now in front by 16, the Rams clamped down on defense, keeping Marble Falls (7-3) scoreless until 14 seconds remained in the fourth quarter.
Allen Academy got over the hump and still has one more step in what the players are calling the “revenge tour.” But the job is not done as the Rams now have to prepare for an even tougher matchup against Lakehill Prep (6-0), which has won 18 of its last 19 games.
“Lakehill is a really good football team,” Adams said. “They moved down from DI to DII and they went to the state championship game last year, so we know they’ve been there before and we’ve got to be ready to face them.”
