Allen Academy football team rallies to beat Marble Falls Faith, advances to state title game

Last year’s loss influenced Boegner to get in sync with his incoming freshman quarterback, and their relationship was on display Saturday.

“I mean, at that point, it’s just the reps we put in,” Boegner said. “Ever since last year ended I reached out to my man, Ethan Lucas. I said ‘All right, let’s go work out over the summer.’ Every now and then he would come out and me and him would go get some routes in. Honestly it shows out in the field, and he’s taken a big step up in the offense. He’s doing great as a freshman.”

Now in front by 16, the Rams clamped down on defense, keeping Marble Falls (7-3) scoreless until 14 seconds remained in the fourth quarter.

Allen Academy got over the hump and still has one more step in what the players are calling the “revenge tour.” But the job is not done as the Rams now have to prepare for an even tougher matchup against Lakehill Prep (6-0), which has won 18 of its last 19 games.

“Lakehill is a really good football team,” Adams said. “They moved down from DI to DII and they went to the state championship game last year, so we know they’ve been there before and we’ve got to be ready to face them.”