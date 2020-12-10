Allen Academy football team excited for another shot at reaching state title game

The Allen Academy football team remembers last year’s state semifinal loss to Harvest Christian like it was yesterday.
In fact, the Rams have been preparing for a playoff comeback since the moment they left Baker Field following the 53-8 loss last November.
“Ever since that loss to Harvest Christian, we went into the locker room and were like ‘OK, next year is our season,’” senior receiver and free safety Aaron Boegner said. “We knew last year we were a young team. We only lost one person last year, and we knew this year we could come back and be a powerhouse.”
The Rams have found their way back to the semifinals. They beat Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 64-16 last week in the TAPPS 6-man Division II state quarterfinals to set up a showdown with Marble Falls Faith Academy at 6 p.m. Saturday at San Marcos Academy.
The winner will advance to face either Lakehill Prep School or Plano Coram Deo Academy in the state title game next week.
Allen Academy won by the 45-point mercy rule after three quarters last week as quarterback, middle linebacker and running back Brent Tucker led the Rams with six touchdowns and three interceptions, two of which he returned for scores.
Tucker and senior playmakers Ryan Hassell, Aaron Boegner and Elias Chapa are leading the squad that only lost one player from last year’s team. Boegner said it’s helped the Rams pick up where they left off.
“Not many teams we play can go one-on-one with every single one of our guys, so no matter how many people they got, we got another weapon for them,” Boegner said. “Coming out this year we didn’t expect our defense to be much of a powerhouse as much as we were, but now that we got things rolling, especially with our defensive line really taking a step up with Ryan Hassell and Luke Meadows, they’ve really been putting in work and that makes everything go much smoother.”
Allen Academy’s three losses this season have come against ranked opponents Calvert, Emery-Weiner and St. Joseph. Aside from the Rams’ 23-point loss to Calvert, the other two losses were within four points or less.
The Rams’ defense has also been crucial to their success. Allen Academy has held its last three opponents to 12, 12 and 16 points.
“The way we’re playing right now, we just have to continue that trend of being physical, executing on both sides of the ball and making it about us and not about the other teams,” head coach Adrian Adams said.
Chapa said the team is still drawing a lot of motivation from last year’s semifinals when the young Rams team didn’t expect to make it to the state tournament, much less play an undefeated Harvest Christian. But this year, not making it to state was out of the question.
“This year, we really expected to be here and we put in all the work and we take that loss to heart,” Chapa said. “We know we don’t want to have that feeling again.”
Allen Academy set its sights on mirroring Harvest Christian’s physicality on the field, and the Rams have used that to roll through the playoffs, allowing just 28 points in two games after earning a first-round bye. The Rams also are on a four-game winning streak.
Adams said he’s never coached through December before, and after playing with COVID-19 restrictions this season, he’s happy to experience that with this dedicated team.
“We’re just blessed and honored to be able to be in the state semifinals during COVID time,” Adams said. “To reach December, I told the guys we’re all going through something new. I never coached this far into December, because normally the state championship is in early December. So it’s kind of fun to be on the same timeframe as the UIL with the state championship potentially being next week.”
