Allen Academy football team excited for another shot at reaching state title game

“Not many teams we play can go one-on-one with every single one of our guys, so no matter how many people they got, we got another weapon for them,” Boegner said. “Coming out this year we didn’t expect our defense to be much of a powerhouse as much as we were, but now that we got things rolling, especially with our defensive line really taking a step up with Ryan Hassell and Luke Meadows, they’ve really been putting in work and that makes everything go much smoother.”

Allen Academy’s three losses this season have come against ranked opponents Calvert, Emery-Weiner and St. Joseph. Aside from the Rams’ 23-point loss to Calvert, the other two losses were within four points or less.

The Rams’ defense has also been crucial to their success. Allen Academy has held its last three opponents to 12, 12 and 16 points.

“The way we’re playing right now, we just have to continue that trend of being physical, executing on both sides of the ball and making it about us and not about the other teams,” head coach Adrian Adams said.

Chapa said the team is still drawing a lot of motivation from last year’s semifinals when the young Rams team didn’t expect to make it to the state tournament, much less play an undefeated Harvest Christian. But this year, not making it to state was out of the question.