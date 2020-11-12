Allen Academy football team cancels regular-season finale

Allen Academy canceled its home football game Friday night against Conroe Covenant because of COVID-19 concerns, athletics director and head football coach Adrian Adams said Thursday.

In addition to canceling its last game of the regular season, Allen Academy also canceled all basketball games this week at every level.

“As a precautionary measure all athletics activities have been halted through Nov. 20 while we are in school virtually,” Adams said.

The Allen Academy football team went 3-1 in TAPPS 6-man District 6. The Rams earned the district’s top seed for the Division II playoffs, which will start Thanksgiving weekend. Allen Academy reached the state semifinals last year.