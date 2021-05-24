Alexis Rodriguez provides versatility for Bryan softball team

“Oh my gosh, it gives me the chills [just talking about it],” Rodriguez said. “That was just crazy. I knew we could do it. I knew it was either going to be Jess, Jacque or Kylie [Hernandez]. One of them was going to hit that. It was crazy.”

It’s been a wild, entertaining postseason for Bryan, which has won three straight three-game series, which included ousting third-ranked Waco Midway in the regional quarterfinals.

“We were more scared in the Midway series,” Rodriguez said. “We feel like they were a little better hitting team.”

Bryan, though, was the better team.

“We always think it’s not over,” Rodriguez said. “I feel we do a really good job of coming together and working hard, not giving up on each other. I feel we get the job done pretty good.”

The diminutive Rodriguez has made a big impact from the first time she met Luna.

“When she first started coming to our camps, I called out Alexis Rodriguez the first time and she was the first one to say, [it’s] ‘A-Rod,” Luna said. “From then on, she became A-Rod, even though she wasn’t with us yet. She always stood out, because she was not very big, but very fast.”