Alexis Rodriguez provides versatility for Bryan softball team

Bryan’s Alexis Rodriguez has lived up to the “A-Rod” nickname she was given more than a decade ago by her father.
Rodriguez and the Lady Vikings will play Rockwall (29-7) for the Class 6A Region II championship this week. Rodriguez has helped Bryan be in position to make the state tournament for the first time since 2003 by hitting .355 with 19 runs batted in, 15 extra base hits and 45 stolen bases.
“We’re fortunate for the things she’s done, as far as running the bases and giving us a spark, wherever we put her,” Bryan coach Enrique Luna said.
Rodriguez is Luna’s Swiss knife. The junior has batted first, second, third and fourth, while playing third base and center field.
Rodriguez didn’t have a hit in the regional semifinal series against The Woodlands, but she drew seven walks and had a big catch in Game 2’s 9-8 victory.
“I need to play wherever the team needs me to play,” Rodriguez said. “I’m a utility player. I could play basically anywhere.”
Rodriguez and the Lady Vikings (35-11) are just glad to be playing. Bryan bounced back from a 15-5 Game 1 loss against The Woodlands to win the series, highlighted by Jacque Adams’ two-out, two-run walk-off homer in Game 2. Bryan was down to its last out when Jessica Adams walked and Jacque Adams hit her 16th homer.
“Oh my gosh, it gives me the chills [just talking about it],” Rodriguez said. “That was just crazy. I knew we could do it. I knew it was either going to be Jess, Jacque or Kylie [Hernandez]. One of them was going to hit that. It was crazy.”
It’s been a wild, entertaining postseason for Bryan, which has won three straight three-game series, which included ousting third-ranked Waco Midway in the regional quarterfinals.
“We were more scared in the Midway series,” Rodriguez said. “We feel like they were a little better hitting team.”
Bryan, though, was the better team.
“We always think it’s not over,” Rodriguez said. “I feel we do a really good job of coming together and working hard, not giving up on each other. I feel we get the job done pretty good.”
The diminutive Rodriguez has made a big impact from the first time she met Luna.
“When she first started coming to our camps, I called out Alexis Rodriguez the first time and she was the first one to say, [it’s] ‘A-Rod,” Luna said. “From then on, she became A-Rod, even though she wasn’t with us yet. She always stood out, because she was not very big, but very fast.”
Nathan Rodriguez told his daughter she could play like A-Rod and she believed it.
“It pushed me harder,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez finished her sophomore season strong, hitting .483 in only 23 games. She started this season batting leadoff most of the time, having a knack for reaching base and stealing second, putting her in scoring position for Jessica Adams, twin sister Jacque Adams and cousin Hernandez.
“I think it just became a little stressful for her so that’s why we made the switch for her to the four hole to give her a little time to relax a little bit and be behind the big three and she still gives us a spark,” Luna said. “She had [those] walks against The Woodlands. She was very patient.”
Rodriguez credits her improved play this season to maturity.
“It was mainly my mindset, not thinking too much about everything, just going with the flow and not just beating myself up every time I make an error or something,” Rodriguez said.
Her speed is a huge asset on the base paths and on the field.
She already holds the school record for career stolen bases with 83.
“I have a good base IQ,” Rodriguez said, adding that her mother ran track, though she credits her father for her speed.
That speed has been invaluable in the playoffs.
“She’s so fast when we put her at third base, we feel she gives us a little bit faster edge coming off the corners when we’re facing some speed with some lefties for bunts and slappers,” Luna said.
Waxahachie bunted six times in the opener of their bi-district series, reaching safely five times, so Bryan worked Rodriguez out at third before the second game.
“She just takes [moving] with a grain of salt,” Luna said. “She just does what I ask. With her in center field, it gives us a lot more speed. That’s certainly what we prefer.”
That’s also what she prefers.
“I feel like I’m better in the outfield because of my arm,” Rodriguez said. “I think I get [my arm strength] from my dad.”
Rodriguez got stronger last year by powerlifting. The 4-foot-11, 110-pounder squatted 245 pounds and bench pressed 110. She didn’t get to lift much because of softball, but it helped.
“I lift pretty good for my size,” Rodriguez said.
•
NOTES — Game 1 will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at West with Game 2 at 6 p.m. Thursday. Game 3 will be at 6 p.m. at Midlothian, if needed. … Rockwall beat Cypress Bridgeland 11-7 in Game 3 of their regional semifinal series to advance.