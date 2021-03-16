Alexis Rodriguez, Bryan softball team run wild in doubleheader sweep of Killeen

Most teenage girls might prefer to be running on the beach during spring break, but Bryan’s Alexis Rodriguez and her teammates happily celebrated her 17th birthday by running around the bases Tuesday afternoon at Lady Viking Field.
Rodriguez stole nine bases as Bryan rolled to 10-0 and 14-1 run-rule victories over the Killeen Lady Kangaroos in District 12-6A softball action at Lady Viking Field. The junior went 2 for 4 with a pair of runs batted in along with three walks, a hit batsman and also reached via an error in helping league-leading Bryan (14-5, 5-0) win its fifth straight.
“This team, we’re just like a family, so it’s fun,” Rodriguez said. “And I have my immediate family cheering me on.”
The speedy Rodriguez scored the first run in both games, both times stealing bases to set up the run.
“I just run as fast as I can,” Rodriguez said.
It has helped her steal 60 bases in her career, only three shy of the school record held by Crystal Saenz, who went on to play for Texas.
One thing Rodriguez couldn’t steal Tuesday was the spotlight from Jessica Adams, whose riseball was faster than Rodriguez. Adams threw her second no-hitter within 24 hours. The Louisiana-Lafayette signee struck out 12 with no walks in the first game, though the right-hander did hit a batter. Killeen’s leadoff hitter also reached via a throwing error, but only three more batters put the ball in play, all infield grounders. Adams was coming off a seven-inning no-hitter at Killeen Shoemaker. This was only five.
Adams (10-4) at one point struck out eight straight. She caught a break when a batter hit a dribbler with backspin that would have gone foul, but the catcher picked it up and threw late to first. The batter, though, instead of staying at first with a possible infield hit, went back to the batter’s box. The home-plate umpire, who had signaled fair, conferred with the two base umpires and ruled the ball foul. The batter struck out on the next pitch.
Fellow Lady Viking senior right-hander Kaedyn Filburn (4-1) pitched almost as well as Adams but wasn’t as lucky in the second game. Killeen’s Lana Almadorar dumped a fly ball down the right-field line, and the fielder opted to throw home, though the Lady Vikings could have thrown out the runner at first.
Filburn, who came within an out of a one-hitter, settled for a three-hitter.
“I thought Kayden did a great job,” Bryan coach Enrique Luna said. “It’s actually been a few weeks since she’s had a chance to throw.”
Both pitchers will get plenty of action this weekend, playing six games in Bryan’s NFCA Classic set to open Thursday. Filburn struck out five, walked three and hit a batter.
“I was really proud of her effort,” Luna said. “I wish she would have gotten the shutout and the no-hitter, but nevertheless she gets the win, so that’s a good job for her.”
Bryan had no trouble scoring once it got runners on with help from Killeen’s porous defense. The Lady Vikings also did a great job putting the ball in play with only one strikeout on the day, drawing 14 walks and four hit batsmen.
“Our patience was really good,” Luna said. “We probably popped up a little bit more than I wanted to, but we were patient and got walks, and that’s the one thing when you’re playing against a couple pitchers like that, it’s tough to tell your kids to completely relax. I thought we were very patient.”
Senior catcher/first baseman Jacque Adams hit a three-run home run for her eighth homer of the season to tie her twin sister. Sophomore shortstop Makayla Marquez added a three-run inside-the-park homer. Junior Kylie Hernandez had two hits in the opener, including a walk-off RBI double to get the run rule.
Freshman catcher Izabella Perez-Deleon had the defensive gem in the second game, throwing out a speedy runner at second in the final inning to prevent a run.
Killeen (2-11, 0-5) showed fight in the last inning with two of its three hits on the day, including back-to-back, two-out hits by Gabby Buendra (a triple) and an RBI single by Deanndra Jones.
Bryan had only five hits in the second game but scored in four straight innings.
“As far as I’m concerned, that’s a good day offensively,” Luna said. “It would have been nice to get a few more hits, but we took what they gave us.”
Bryan 10, Killeen 0 (5 innings)
Killeen 000 00 — 0 0 2
Bryan 030 52 — 10 9 1
Deanndra Jones and Gabby Buendra. Jessica Adams and Jacque Adams.
W — Adams (10-4). L — Jones.
2B — BRYAN: Jessica Adams 2, Kylie Hernandez, Makayla Marquez
HR — BRYAN: Jacque Adams (8th)
Leading hitters — BRYAN: Jessica Adams 2-3; Hernandez 2-3; Marquez 2-3
Bryan 14, Killeen 1 (5 innings)
Killeen 000 01 — 1 3 4
Bryan 144 5X — 14 5 0
Shay Jenkins, Landry Searay (2), Jenkins (2) and Buerndra. Kaedyn Filburn and Izabella Perez-Deleon.
W — Filburn (4-1). L — Jenkins.
2B — BRYAN: Alexis Rodriguez
3B — KILLEEN: Jones
HR — BRYAN: Marquez