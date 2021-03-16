Alexis Rodriguez, Bryan softball team run wild in doubleheader sweep of Killeen

Most teenage girls might prefer to be running on the beach during spring break, but Bryan’s Alexis Rodriguez and her teammates happily celebrated her 17th birthday by running around the bases Tuesday afternoon at Lady Viking Field.

Rodriguez stole nine bases as Bryan rolled to 10-0 and 14-1 run-rule victories over the Killeen Lady Kangaroos in District 12-6A softball action at Lady Viking Field. The junior went 2 for 4 with a pair of runs batted in along with three walks, a hit batsman and also reached via an error in helping league-leading Bryan (14-5, 5-0) win its fifth straight.

“This team, we’re just like a family, so it’s fun,” Rodriguez said. “And I have my immediate family cheering me on.”

The speedy Rodriguez scored the first run in both games, both times stealing bases to set up the run.

“I just run as fast as I can,” Rodriguez said.

It has helped her steal 60 bases in her career, only three shy of the school record held by Crystal Saenz, who went on to play for Texas.