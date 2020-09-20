 Skip to main content
Alabama preview: Crimson Tide shoots for return to playoff after two-loss 2019
SEC 2020

alabama logo.jpg

Alabama had one of its most prolific offenses in school history last year, averaging 47.2 points and 510.8 yards per game, but the Crimson Tide missed the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2014.

Alabama (11-2) fell in shootouts against LSU (46-41) and Auburn (48-45) to lose multiple games for the first time in five years. The Crimson Tide allowed 324.4 yards per game to rank 20th, good for most but not Alabama.

“We didn’t execute very well last year,” Alabama coach Nick Saban told 247Sports’ Josh Pate. “There’s a price to pay for winning. There’s a price to pay for being a leader. You have to push people to get them to do things they may not want to do, make them uncomfortable.”

It’s an approach that’s helped the no-nonsense Saban win six national championships.

“Some people use that against us in recruiting sometimes,” Saban said. “I’ve heard, ‘You don’t have any fun at Alabama.’ Well, we have fun here. I mean the structure that we have is so that the players don’t have too much fun. But at the same time, we create a culture of accountability where the players have the best chance to develop the kind of habits that are going to help them be successful in life and in their future.”

Alabama is in position to have a lot of fun this year, despite losing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills and wide receivers Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy, all of whom were taken in the top 15 of the NFL draft.

The Crimson Tide still had six players make the Walter Camp Preseason All-American Team with wide receiver DeVonta Smith (68 receptions, 1,256 yards, 14 TDs) on the first team and running back Najee Harris (1,224 yards, 13 TDs; 27 receptions, 304 yards, 7 TDs), offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Patrick Surtain II, linebacker Dylan Moses and wide receiver/returner Jaylen Waddle on the second team.

Alabama’s offense should roll along behind quarterback Mac Jones (1,503 yards passing, 14 TDs, 3 INTs). Besides throwing a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns against Auburn, Jones played well after Tagovailoa was hurt.

Key returning players

RB Najee Harris (1,224 yards, 5.9 avg., 13 TDs)

WR DeVonta Smith (68 receptions, 1,256 yards, 14 TDs)

WR Jaylen Waddle (33 receptions, 560 yards, 6 TDs)

LB Shane Lee (86 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks)

LB Dylan Moses (2018: 86 tackles, 10 TFL, 3.5 sacks)

LB Christian Harris (61 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 1 FR)

OL Alex Leatherwood (35 games played)

CB Patrick Surtain II (42 tackles, 2 INTs, 8 PD)

Alabama's 2020 schedule

9/26 at Missouri

Faurot Field

10/3 vs. Texas A&M

Bryant-Denny Stadium

10/10 at Ole Miss

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

10/17 vs. Georgia

Bryant-Denny Stadium

10/24 at Tennessee

Neyland Stadium

10/31 vs. Mississippi State

Bryant-Denny Stadium

11/14 at LSU

Tiger Stadium

11/21 vs. Kentucky

Bryant-Denny Stadium

11/28 vs. Auburn

Bryant-Denny Stadium

12/5 at Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

