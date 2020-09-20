Alabama preview: Crimson Tide shoots for return to playoff after two-loss 2019

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alabama had one of its most prolific offenses in school history last year, averaging 47.2 points and 510.8 yards per game, but the Crimson Tide missed the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2014.

Alabama (11-2) fell in shootouts against LSU (46-41) and Auburn (48-45) to lose multiple games for the first time in five years. The Crimson Tide allowed 324.4 yards per game to rank 20th, good for most but not Alabama.

“We didn’t execute very well last year,” Alabama coach Nick Saban told 247Sports’ Josh Pate. “There’s a price to pay for winning. There’s a price to pay for being a leader. You have to push people to get them to do things they may not want to do, make them uncomfortable.”

It’s an approach that’s helped the no-nonsense Saban win six national championships.

“Some people use that against us in recruiting sometimes,” Saban said. “I’ve heard, ‘You don’t have any fun at Alabama.’ Well, we have fun here. I mean the structure that we have is so that the players don’t have too much fun. But at the same time, we create a culture of accountability where the players have the best chance to develop the kind of habits that are going to help them be successful in life and in their future.”