Alabama a 17-point pick over A&M; my AP Top 25 ballot

Alabama is a 17-point favorite over Texas A&M. That’s a lot of points, but the Aggies lost by at least that many in their last three trips to Tuscaloosa. Here’s the series' scores since the Aggies joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012.

Third-ranked Florida, which comes to Kyle Field on Oct. 10, is an 18-point favorite over South Carolina this weekend. It’s interesting that the line opened at 19.5. I guess betters took the points banking on South Carolina's Will Muschamp having the Gamecocks ready to play in his return to the Swamp against a Florida defense that gave up 613 yards and 35 points to Ole Miss.

Voting in the Associated Press Top 25 poll has been challenging this year. You could vote in the preseason poll for Big Ten and Pac-12 conference teams, even though they weren’t going to play because of COVID-19. We couldn’t vote for Big Ten teams last week, though they had changed their stance and will play this fall. This week we were allowed to vote for all teams, which seems fair to me. I put Ohio State third, though the Buckeyes don’t play their first game until Oct. 24. Most of my colleagues didn’t think that much of them as they came in sixth, though four voters did vote them first.