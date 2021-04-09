Aggies win pair of jumping events in first home outdoor track meet of season

Texas A&M’s Carter Bajoit won the men’s high jump and Zhane Smith won the women’s long jump Friday at the A&M Team Invitational at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Bajoit cleared a personal-best 7 feet, 0.5 inches, while Smith also leapt a personal-best mark of 21-2.

A&M’s Tyra Gittens finished the four events of the heptathlon in the lead with 3,869 points. She opened with a personal-best 13.14 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles then won the high jump (5-11.5) and shot put (42-2). She finished the day by running a personal-best 23.33 in the 200.

Fellow Aggie Allyson Andress was in fourth in the the heptathlon with 3,048 points.

The meet will wrap up Saturday beginning with the men’s decathlon at 10:15 a.m. Gittens will resume the heptathlon at 11 a.m.