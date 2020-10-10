Aggies turn to RB Isaiah Spiller in second half against Gators

As the game wore on, Texas A&M turned to the legs of Isaiah Spiller to continue moving the ball in the Aggies’ 41-38 win over No. 4 Florida on Saturday at Kyle Field.
The sophomore tailback chomped through the Gator defense for 174 yards on a career-high 27 carries. Spiller averaged 6.4 yards per attempt and scored twice.
“Isaiah was awesome today,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Ran the ball hard and physical against a very good, physical defense, and I’m very proud of him. That’s a big-time effort today.”
Early in the fourth quarter, Spiller bounced off a defender on a fourth-and-2 run and dashed into the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown run that gave the Aggies their first lead of the game.
Spiller said A&M’s offensive line made his job easy.
“We had momentum going,” Spiller said. “Cagan [Baldree] came around, he made a good block, and then the O-line did their job. I just ran and did my job, bounced off that tackle and ran into the end zone.”
Overall A&M ran 38 times for 205 yards with the majority of it coming from Spiller in the second half, when he gained 133 yards on 20 carries.
“It was huge, especially starting that second half and when we started getting the run game going,” A&M quarterback Kellen Mond said. “Florida got in multiple different looks to try and stop that run, and they were never able to capitalize.”
Spiller’s final run of the game was an 11-yard carry that set up a chip-shot field goal at the Florida 8-yard line. Spiller didn’t get a chance to punch it into the end zone, but A&M kicker Seth Small hit the 26-yard field goal as time expired to win the game.
“We were just saying, ‘finish the game,’” Spiller said. “Coach Fisher has really emphasized that ... and we needed to finish that drive. We needed to win. ... I really did want to get another crack at it to seal the game, get that six and there would be no discussions, but I believed in Seth. He’s a very hard worker. He’s been here. He was built for those moments and we believed in him and he did his job.”
Part of Spiller’s large load was due to running back Ainias Smith primarily playing slot receiver. Smith stayed in the backfield more in the second half, sometimes in a two-back set with Spiller, but only had five carries for 23 yards.
“Ainias is such a valuable weapon for the different things he does and allows the other guys to do,” Fisher said. “What you don’t even realize ... not just what he does but how it lets the other guys play in certain situations and utilize those guys at times, too.”
A balanced attack on offense allowed A&M to put up a season-best 543 yards of total offense.
“This is a really big confidence booster,” Spiller said. “I feel like we really gained our identity today and our confidence, and we’re just going to keep pushing to next week.”
