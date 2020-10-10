Aggies turn to RB Isaiah Spiller in second half against Gators

Spiller’s final run of the game was an 11-yard carry that set up a chip-shot field goal at the Florida 8-yard line. Spiller didn’t get a chance to punch it into the end zone, but A&M kicker Seth Small hit the 26-yard field goal as time expired to win the game.

“We were just saying, ‘finish the game,’” Spiller said. “Coach Fisher has really emphasized that ... and we needed to finish that drive. We needed to win. ... I really did want to get another crack at it to seal the game, get that six and there would be no discussions, but I believed in Seth. He’s a very hard worker. He’s been here. He was built for those moments and we believed in him and he did his job.”

Part of Spiller’s large load was due to running back Ainias Smith primarily playing slot receiver. Smith stayed in the backfield more in the second half, sometimes in a two-back set with Spiller, but only had five carries for 23 yards.

“Ainias is such a valuable weapon for the different things he does and allows the other guys to do,” Fisher said. “What you don’t even realize ... not just what he does but how it lets the other guys play in certain situations and utilize those guys at times, too.”

A balanced attack on offense allowed A&M to put up a season-best 543 yards of total offense.