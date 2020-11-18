 Skip to main content
Aggies to face Commodores in SEC soccer tournament semifinals
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — The eighth-ranked and third-seeded Texas A&M soccer team will face seventh-seeded Vanderbilt at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM) and the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40).

A&M (8-1) will be playing for its fifth trip to the SEC tournament championship match. The Aggies won the tournament in 2013, ’14 and ’17.

A&M advanced with a 1-0 victory over 14th-seeded LSU on Tuesday, while Vanderbilt (6-4) beat second-seeded Tennessee 4-2.

The winner will face either top-seeded Arkansas or fourth-seeded South Carolina in the title match at 1 p.m. Sunday.

