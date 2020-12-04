Aggies remember Tigers' comeback at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2018

Texas A&M painfully remembers its last trip to Auburn.
The Aggies dominated the first 52 minutes and had fans leaving Jordan-Hare Stadium in droves as early as the third quarter. The deserters missed a great comeback as the Tigers scored two touchdowns in the final 5 minutes, 14 seconds for a 28-24 victory.
“That loss sucked,” A&M senior center Ryan McCollum said. “I mean, there’s no other way to put it. I think they scored [14] unanswered in the fourth to win it. That was not fun. The plane ride back sucked.”
A&M had the ball for 38 minutes, 42 seconds. The Tigers rushed for only 19 yards yet somehow managed to wipe out a double-digit deficit in the waning minutes.
“Words can’t describe that feeling, because it’s just so bad,” McCollum said.
A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher doesn’t believe in revenge games, but you can bet McCollum and A&M’s other five seniors who started that day will do everything possible to make this year’s plane ride home more pleasant.
Fifth-ranked A&M (6-1) will face Auburn at 11 a.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium, where another loss to the unranked Tigers would be even tougher to handle. A&M was ranked 25th in the country two years ago. This time A&M is 20 spots higher, riding a five-game winning streak and fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Auburn (5-3) is simply looking to salvage its season coming off a 42-13 loss against top-ranked Alabama in the Iron Bowl.
Support Local Journalism
“How we respond, that’s going to be the question,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “We had a tough loss. Usually, the Alabama game is the last game of year and we’re getting programmed for the postseason. It’s a little bit different this year. I think that’s a positive to be able to redeem ourselves against a top five team that is fighting for a playoff berth.”
It’s Auburn’s Senior Day for 18 Tiger players who are 22-3 at home.
“We want to do a good job for them and try to get them a victory,” Malzahn said. “We’re pretty fortunate to be good on Senior Day. We need to do the same thing this game.”
Auburn has struggled on the road this season, including a 30-22 loss to South Carolina, but the Tigers are 4-0 at home. Fisher knows firsthand how tough it is to win at Jordan-Hare, having been the Tigers’ quarterback coach from 1993-98 under Terry Bowden. Auburn went 28-5-1 at home during Bowden’s first five years, winning a national championship in 1993.
Fisher said it’s one of the tougher places to win because they have good players, good coaches and a great environment.
“All three of those things are big contributing factors,” Fisher said. “They always play well at home. They always have, and when I coached there we did. It’s always been that way for a long time.”
Fisher painfully can recall every play that contributed to the loss two years ago. The breakdown in special teams, the key turnover and a couple defenders being out of position.
“They also hit a couple of passes [and] that’s how quick things happen,” he said. “That’s why I say coaches are always on edge no matter what’s going on ... how quick one or two plays can change momentum, especially when you’re on the road.”
•
NOTES — Fisher and Malzahn have history outside their two Southeastern Conference meetings. Fisher’s Florida State Seminoles rallied for a 34-31 victory over Auburn in the 2013 national championship game. Auburn took a 31-27 lead on a 37-yard touchdown run by Tre Mason with 69 seconds left, but FSU quarterback Jameis Winston led the Seminoles on an 80-yard drive that he ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Kelvin Benjamin with 13 seconds left. The two coaches aren’t close friends, but Fisher said he respects Malzahn. “I like Gus,” Fisher said. “I think Gus is a great guy. I like studying his film. He’s a great offensive mind at what he does. He does some unorthodox things that cause you problems.” Malzahn’s gadget plays have helped Auburn beat A&M the last two games. A 57-yard reverse sparked a 28-20 victory last year. Two years ago, the Tigers had receiver Ryan Davis throw a touchdown pass to fellow receiver Sal Cannella. “I think Gus is a quality guy, great guy. I really do,” Fisher said. “I think he’s a heck of a football coach.” ... A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond was named a a semifinalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award on Friday. The award is given annually to the nation’s top upperclassman quarterback who is set to graduate with his class.
Student Bonfire
A&M v LSU
Jungalbook
Adoption Day
Veterans Day at Navarro Elementary
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Veterans Day observance
Edgewater Park
Consol vs. Rudder
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Election Day
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State volleyball
College Station City Hall
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
Fightin' Texas Aggie Band
College Station v Hendrickson
CSHS Homecoming
Bonfire Memorial
Tablescapes
Ring Day Fall 2020
20201128 AM V LSU MM 01
Thanksgiving dinner donations
Beats & BBQ
CSHS Homecoming
A&M Consol v Rudder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!