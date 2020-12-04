Aggies remember Tigers' comeback at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2018

“They also hit a couple of passes [and] that’s how quick things happen,” he said. “That’s why I say coaches are always on edge no matter what’s going on ... how quick one or two plays can change momentum, especially when you’re on the road.”

NOTES — Fisher and Malzahn have history outside their two Southeastern Conference meetings. Fisher’s Florida State Seminoles rallied for a 34-31 victory over Auburn in the 2013 national championship game. Auburn took a 31-27 lead on a 37-yard touchdown run by Tre Mason with 69 seconds left, but FSU quarterback Jameis Winston led the Seminoles on an 80-yard drive that he ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Kelvin Benjamin with 13 seconds left. The two coaches aren’t close friends, but Fisher said he respects Malzahn. “I like Gus,” Fisher said. “I think Gus is a great guy. I like studying his film. He’s a great offensive mind at what he does. He does some unorthodox things that cause you problems.” Malzahn’s gadget plays have helped Auburn beat A&M the last two games. A 57-yard reverse sparked a 28-20 victory last year. Two years ago, the Tigers had receiver Ryan Davis throw a touchdown pass to fellow receiver Sal Cannella. “I think Gus is a quality guy, great guy. I really do,” Fisher said. “I think he’s a heck of a football coach.” ... A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond was named a a semifinalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award on Friday. The award is given annually to the nation’s top upperclassman quarterback who is set to graduate with his class.