Aggies remain at No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings

The top six in the CFP rankings remained the same this week with Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State sitting ahead of the Aggies. Florida remains No. 6 after a 34-10 win over Kentucky.

Debate also continued within the committee between the Aggies and the Gators, Barta said, but A&M’s win over Florida ultimately remains the defining factor.

Eighth-ranked Georgia rounds out the Southeastern Conference’s four teams in the Top 25.

The committee will not put a minimum number of games on who is eligible for the College Football Playoff but will have to consider how many games each team plays when comparing their resumes, Barta said. It’s a new challenge for the committee but one they are finding ways to solve.

“You still have wins and losses,” Barta said. “You still have teams against who they compete. You can look at the strength of the teams they play against. The final piece of that puzzle is you watch every one of those games and you just determine who has the better team to the best of your ability.