Aggies remain at No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings

Texas A&M remained No. 5 in the second College Football Playoff rankings of the season, but the Aggies were in discussions for drawing the fourth and final playoff position, committee chair Gary Barta said Tuesday.
A discrepancy in total games played was at the center of arguments for the Aggies to jump Ohio State to No. 4. The Buckeyes have played four games this season with two canceled due to COVID-19, including last Saturday’s game against Illinois.
Barta, who is Iowa’s athletics director, Ohio State’s potent offense kept the Buckeyes ahead of the Aggies this week.
“When those two teams were put side-by-side this morning and last night, there just wasn’t enough there to put Texas A&M ahead of Ohio State,” Barta said.
The committee has been impressed with the Aggies’ defense, especially in Saturday’s 20-7 win over LSU, but want to see more games from A&M’s offense, Barta said.
“They have a heck of a defense,” Barta said. “They beat No. 6 Florida. They only lost to Alabama. The committee does continue to keep an eye on Texas A&M’s offense.”
The Buckeyes resumed team activities Tuesday, hoping to play Saturday’s scheduled matchup with Michigan State. Head coach Ryan Day will not be on the sideline after testing positive for COVID-19. Ohio State needs to play Saturday as well as next week against Michigan to reach the six-game threshold imposed by the Big Ten Conference to be eligible for the league title game.
The top six in the CFP rankings remained the same this week with Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State sitting ahead of the Aggies. Florida remains No. 6 after a 34-10 win over Kentucky.
Debate also continued within the committee between the Aggies and the Gators, Barta said, but A&M’s win over Florida ultimately remains the defining factor.
Eighth-ranked Georgia rounds out the Southeastern Conference’s four teams in the Top 25.
The committee will not put a minimum number of games on who is eligible for the College Football Playoff but will have to consider how many games each team plays when comparing their resumes, Barta said. It’s a new challenge for the committee but one they are finding ways to solve.
“You still have wins and losses,” Barta said. “You still have teams against who they compete. You can look at the strength of the teams they play against. The final piece of that puzzle is you watch every one of those games and you just determine who has the better team to the best of your ability.
“It’s not just one person’s opinion. It’s 13 opinions of people who know a lot and have spent a lot of time around the game of football. We get feedback from everybody. It’s pretty comprehensive. I’m not afraid to tell you that the differential in numbers of games played is a variable that I hope this is the only year ever has to be considered.”
NOTES — A&M quarterback Kellen Mond has been named to the Davey O’Brien QB class of 2020, making him a candidate for the O’Brien Award. The class of 35 quarterbacks will be pared down to 16 semifinalists on Dec. 7. Fans can vote through Dec. 6 online. ... A&M running back Isaiah Spiller made honorable mention for this week’s voting for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose player of the week. Spiller ran for 141 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 20-7 win over LSU.
