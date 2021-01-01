Aggies refocused on winning Orange Bowl after College Football Playoff snub

“I think [this season] shows the trajectory we’re on and what we’re trying to accomplish, that we are being relevant in the national conversations and where we’re going,” Fisher said. “Our brand is becoming a national brand and things we do, which I think you have to do in today’s game. We’ve got a great state here in Texas that we want to recruit the heck out of, but we also got to brand ourselves nationally across the board, and I think it sends a sign to players out there that, hey, A&M is on the rise. We’re doing the things we need to do to have success, and this is a tremendous program, and hopefully they’ll want to come be a part of it.”