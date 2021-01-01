Aggies refocused on winning Orange Bowl after College Football Playoff snub

The Texas A&M football team finished the regular season strong but just missed the College Football Playoff. The challenge now for the fifth-ranked Aggies is to put that disappointment behind them with a victory over North Carolina in Saturday’s Orange Bowl.
A&M (8-1) bounced back from a 52-24 loss at Alabama with seven straight victories, but it wasn’t enough for the program’s first appearance in the four-team CFP. The Aggies became the first one-loss Southeastern Conference not to be picked for the CFP, which started in 2014. It replaced the Bowl Championship Series, which had decided the two teams that would play for the national championship from 1998-2013. The Aggies, who beat Kansas State to win the 1998 Big 12 Conference, were ranked sixth in the initial final BCS standings.
This year, A&M lost out to Big Ten Conference champion Ohio State (6-0), which despite an abbreviated schedule because of COVID-19 issues was ranked third, and Notre Dame, which was fourth. The Irish (10-1) beat second-ranked Clemson at home 47-40 in overtime in the regular season, but the Tigers were without quarterback Trevor Lawrence, linebacker James Skalski and defensive tackle Tyler Davis. All three played in the rematch and had big roles in Clemson’s 34-10 victory for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.
Some thought the Aggies, by playing an all-SEC schedule highlighted by a victory over then fourth-ranked Florida, had a better resume than Ohio State or Notre Dame. The committee thought otherwise.
A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher lobbied hard for his team to be included after a 34-13 victory at Tennessee to end the regular season. Some of his players took to social media to voice their displeasure when they were left out.
“You wanted to be in it, but at the same time we’re in the Orange Bowl,” Fisher said. “We can progress, keep going, doing what we’re doing.”
There’s plenty for A&M to be excited about despite the snub. It will be A&M’s first major bowl appearance since playing Ohio State in the 1999 Sugar Bowl. When A&M played Oklahoma in the 2013 Cotton Bowl, it was ranked ninth in the final 2012 BCS Standings, which had tie-ins with the Rose, Orange, Sugar and Fiesta bowls.
“We’re in a New Year’s Six game against a great opponent, and we’re very happy to be there and there’s no frustration at all,” Fisher said.
Coaches of past fifth-ranked teams have said the same thing, but most of those teams struggled in the bowl games. The fifth-ranked teams in CFP history are 2-5 in bowls.
“I hope we’re just ready to play a very good North Carolina football team who’s a very well-coached team that I have a lot of respect for and that we do our job and play our best game,” Fisher said.
The players said that won’t be a problem.
“Ever since Coach Fisher has been here, we’ve been 2-0 in bowl games and that’s only because of the way we’ve prepared for them,” senior linebacker Buddy Johnson said. “We’ve prepared like it’s a national championship game around here. We don’t get lost in any of it. We have our fun after the game or whatever, but while we’re down there, it’s still a business trip for us, and we handle the things we need to handle.”
A&M sophomore running back Ainias Smith said he and his teammates were disappointed they didn’t get into the CFP, but it’s time to move on.
“You were working so hard and winning and believing that you’re doing everything right to be able to get in the playoffs,” Smith said. “But our mindset is not worried about that any more. We’re worried about finishing the season and finishing strong.”
Beating North Carolina would be huge, putting the Aggies in position for its highest ranking since the 1939 national championship team. The previous highest finish was fifth in both the Associated Press and coaches polls in 2012.
“We’ve just got to prove to everybody in the country that we are a top team,” A&M senior offensive tackle Carson Green said. “We are going to be a top-five team and we want to stay there. This game especially, we need to prove that we belong in a New Year’s Six bowl. We belong in the top contenders for the next year and the years to come.”
The game could be deja vu for Fisher, who made five straight major bowl appearances with Florida State, starting with a 30-10 victory over Northern Illinois in the 2013 Orange Bowl.
“I think [this season] shows the trajectory we’re on and what we’re trying to accomplish, that we are being relevant in the national conversations and where we’re going,” Fisher said. “Our brand is becoming a national brand and things we do, which I think you have to do in today’s game. We’ve got a great state here in Texas that we want to recruit the heck out of, but we also got to brand ourselves nationally across the board, and I think it sends a sign to players out there that, hey, A&M is on the rise. We’re doing the things we need to do to have success, and this is a tremendous program, and hopefully they’ll want to come be a part of it.”
North Carolina (8-3) is doing some branding of its own under second-year head coach Mack Brown, the former Texas coach. The Tar Heels are making their first major bowl appearance in 50 years.
“He’s done a tremendous job with North Carolina,” Fisher said. “To get them in the Orange Bowl and how quick he did that and where that program was when he took over, it’s an amazing accomplishment ... but it doesn’t surprise you. Everywhere Mack goes, he wins.”
Brown was 69-46-1 in his first stint at North Carolina from 1988-97. At Texas from 1998-2013 he was 158-48, including a national championship in 2005.
“That’s going to be a very well-coached football team,” said Fisher, who won the national title in 2013 at Florida State. “We’re going to have our hands full.”
North Carolina, though, will be missing four of its best players opting not to play in the bowl game. Running backs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams accounted for 87% of the team’s rushing yards but are not playing. Carter, a senior, rushed for 1,245 yards with nine touchdowns and Williams, a junior, added 1,140 yards with 19 touchdowns. The team’s leading receiver, junior Dyami Brown, also is out. He had 55 receptions for 1,099 yards. Carter and Williams combined for 50 receptions for 572 yards. So North Carolina will be missing players who accounted for almost half of its receptions and yards. Senior linebacker Chazz Surratt who had a team-high 91 tackles also opted out.
“All we can do is appreciate all that the four did for us and really support them to try and hope they get drafted as high as they can and be the best players that they can be,” Brown said. “And with unexpected opportunities, somebody else has got to step up, and that’s what happens with a team. That’s why we call it a team.”
Brown and Fisher both pointed to Oklahoma State freshman wide receiver Brennan Presley, who caught six passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-34 victory over Miami in Tuesday’s Cheez-It Bowl. Presley came into the game with only one catch for 7 yards.
“It’s no different than when somebody gets injured. If somebody gets injured it’s the next guy up,” said Fisher, also referencing baseball great Lou Gehrig replacing Wally Pipp. “That’s what college football is about, and I think that’s the outstanding thing about sports. It’s another chance for a guy to raise up and help his teammates.”