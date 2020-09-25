Aggies ready to open 10-game, conference-only regular season Saturday against Vanderbilt

Before the pandemic started in March, many believed A&M could become one of the SEC’s elite teams this season, joining Alabama, LSU and East leaders Florida and Georgia, especially with the favorable schedule and veterans.

Despite departures and injuries, Fisher is encouraged because the older players have done a good job of teaching the younger players.

“That’s what I’ve seen in camp,” said Fisher, who is in his third season at A&M. “That’s why I’ve been so pleased with camp and seem in a good mood as far as how we’re doing things. You know, we hope we’ll have success. We have to play and execute, but I like this team. I like their attitude and demeanor and how they communicate and they’re fun to coach, and so from that prospect, they’ve got me very encouraged that our culture is developing in a way we want it.”

A&M will start more than 10 seniors despite losing 13 players from last year’s team who had eligibility remaining. Leading the way is quarterback Kellen Mond who hasn’t missed a beat despite losing Ausbon, his good friend and roommate dating back to their high school days at IMG Academy.

“I think what you saw [in camp] was the maturity out of Kellen. You didn’t see anything different,” Fisher said. “I’m sure inside it hurt and I know it did. But I think it also shows the responsibility he has to this program and to his other teammates. I think it’s a tribute to him about how he’s handled that situation. It’s been the same Kellen the whole time.”