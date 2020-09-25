Aggies ready to open 10-game, conference-only regular season Saturday against Vanderbilt

COVID-19 won’t prevent the Texas A&M football team from having a breakthrough season, but it is making it much tougher.
The Aggies will open a much-anticipated season at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field. COVID-19 threatened to cancel the 2020 season or at least push back the start to late fall or spring. But the Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 Conference held firm on playing, even though 76 FBS schools put things on hold, including the Big 10 and Pac-12 conferences.
The SEC decided to play football, cross country, soccer and volleyball in the fall after creating a Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force. The conference also adopted to play a 10-game, conference-only football schedule. A&M originally had one of the SEC’s easiest schedules but added fifth-ranked Florida and 16th-ranked Tennessee while dropping four nonconference games. The revamped schedule also has the Aggies playing at second-ranked Alabama next weekend followed with Florida in what could be a season-defining two weeks.
Those early season showdowns were made tougher by A&M losing key personnel.
Cornerback Elijah Blades was the only significant loss heading into fall camp. The senior, who battled injuries last season after transferring from Arizona Western Community College, took advantage of the NCAA’s ruling that allows players to opt out of this season for any reason without losing a year of eligibility.
But A&M’s chances to have its best season since joining the SEC in 2012 took a pair of major blows with the departures of senior wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon and junior linebacker Anthony Hines III. Ausbon, the team’s most experienced player with 35 career starts, will prepare for the NFL draft. Hines, who lost a family member to COVID-19, said he will finish his degree and fight social injustice.
Ausbon missed approximately two weeks of practice before he announced his decision to opt out of the season, allowing A&M’s horde of young receivers to prepare mentally and physically for more playing time. But Hines opted out less than a week ago, and other than senior starting linebacker Buddy Johnson, A&M’s experience behind Hines is just as lacking as that at receiver.
A&M does have talent available at both positions from back-to-back sixth-ranked recruiting classes.
“I’m very encouraged about our younger guys that are stepping into those roles and how they’re accepting those challenges,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I like the development of our players. We’re getting more depth, and I like our energy.”
The departures by Ausbon and Hines might have factored in the SEC’s media poll released earlier this week. A&M is picked to finish fourth in the West behind Alabama, LSU and Auburn.
Before the pandemic started in March, many believed A&M could become one of the SEC’s elite teams this season, joining Alabama, LSU and East leaders Florida and Georgia, especially with the favorable schedule and veterans.
Despite departures and injuries, Fisher is encouraged because the older players have done a good job of teaching the younger players.
“That’s what I’ve seen in camp,” said Fisher, who is in his third season at A&M. “That’s why I’ve been so pleased with camp and seem in a good mood as far as how we’re doing things. You know, we hope we’ll have success. We have to play and execute, but I like this team. I like their attitude and demeanor and how they communicate and they’re fun to coach, and so from that prospect, they’ve got me very encouraged that our culture is developing in a way we want it.”
A&M will start more than 10 seniors despite losing 13 players from last year’s team who had eligibility remaining. Leading the way is quarterback Kellen Mond who hasn’t missed a beat despite losing Ausbon, his good friend and roommate dating back to their high school days at IMG Academy.
“I think what you saw [in camp] was the maturity out of Kellen. You didn’t see anything different,” Fisher said. “I’m sure inside it hurt and I know it did. But I think it also shows the responsibility he has to this program and to his other teammates. I think it’s a tribute to him about how he’s handled that situation. It’s been the same Kellen the whole time.”
