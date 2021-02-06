Aggies, Razorbacks set for Top 25 women's basketball showdown at Reed Arena on Sunday

NOTES — A&M reserve guards Alexis Morris and Zaay Green both missed the Arkansas game for COVID-19 protocol reasons. Other than sixth woman Destiny Pitts, who played 22 minutes, the rest of A&M’s bench played only two minutes. ... Blair said having the entire NCAA women’s tournament in San Antonio is an advantage for Texas teams. They won’t have to fly and it will be easier for fans and family to attend, he said. The NCAA hasn’t decided on whether fans will be allowed to attend, but Blair said he believes a limited number will be permitted. The Texas teams projected to make the 64-team tournament by ESPN’s Charlie Crème include A&M, Baylor, Rice, Stephen F. Austin and Texas. ... With Arkansas and A&M playing Sunday, it allows for the possibility that A&M could play Tennessee next Sunday. The Lady Vols are open because Vanderbilt canceled its season. ... Blair coached the Razorbacks from 1993-2003. A&M assistant Amy Wright played point guard for Blair at Arkansas from 1999-2000. A&M associate head coach Kelly Bond-White was with Blair at Arkansas from 2000-03 before coming with him to Aggieland. Neighbors was Blair’s director of operations from 1999-2001. ... Wilson, who had a career-high 27 points against Arkansas in the first meeting, played her freshman season at Arkansas before transferring to A&M. ... Arkansas also beat then fourth-ranked Baylor 83-78 earlier this season. The Razorbacks are 2-5 vs. ranked teams, while A&M is 6-0.