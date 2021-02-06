Aggies, Razorbacks set for Top 25 women's basketball showdown at Reed Arena on Sunday

The Texas A&M-Arkansas women’s basketball game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena figures to be great entertainment leading into the Super Bowl.
The top 20 matchup of Southeastern Conference teams features vastly different styles. The seventh-ranked Aggies (17-1, 8-1) have bounced back from their lone loss with a five-game winning streak, limiting opponents to an average of 53 points. That improving defense will be tested by the 16th-ranked Razorbacks (14-6, 4-5), who have averaged 83 points in a three-game winning streak that started with a 90-87 victory over third-ranked Connecticut.
“This is our Super Bowl, and we’ll play it as so,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “I think it’s a huge game for both of us.”
A&M had been scheduled to play 18th-ranked Tennessee on Sunday, but the Lady Vols had to postpone its games this week because of a positive COVID-19 test in the program. Arkansas, which had been scheduled to play at A&M on Feb. 14, agreed to play in College Station a week earlier, since it had an open date.
Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said his players could have used the off day to rest their legs coming off an 85-80 victory at Missouri, but it will also afford the Razorbacks to continue their torrid shooting streak. Arkansas made 51.7% of its field goals (30 of 58) against Missouri, including 14 of 26 from 3-point range. Senior guards Chelsea Dungee, Destiny Slocum and Amber Ramirez combined for 66 points by hitting 23 of 55 shots, including 12 of 19 on 3-pointers. They had 14 assists and only one turnover.
“It’s take what the defense gives you and make them wrong mentality,” Neighbors said.
Arkansas has hit 39% of its 3-pointers (196 of 503) this season to lead the SEC. The Aggies are holding opponents to 31.3% from long range (120 of 384) to rank ninth.
Arkansas hit 45.2% of its 3-pointers in the first meeting (14 of 31), but A&M still pulled out a 74-73 victory as sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon hit a game-winning shot with less than a second left. The Aggies outscored the Razorbacks 44-14 in the paint as 6-foot-4 Ciera Johnson and 6-2 N’dea Jones combined to hit 9 of 16 field goals. They freed up space for senior guards Aaliyah Wilson and Kayla Wells, who combined to hit 15 of 28 field goals and scored often by driving to the basket.
But Arkansas played without Ramirez, who had a concussion. Her replacement against A&M, Jaylyn Mason, scored 13 points, making 3 of 5 3-pointers.
The 5-7 Ramirez is back in the lineup. She’s averaging 12.8 points and is shooting 45.2% from long range (51 of 115).
“She shoots it real deep,” Blair said. “Mason is more of a penetrator. Ramirez just moves well without the ball. We’ve got to find her, knowing we’re not going to double down on the posts.”
A&M did a good job not fouling Arkansas in the first meeting with the Razorbacks making only 9 of 12 at the free-throw line, their fewest attempts in SEC play this season.
“They want 3s, free throws and drives,” Blair said. “[They shoot] very few midrange shots and very few kick it into the posts. They let the post players work. They score different ways.”
Both coaches said adjustments made from the first meeting could be the difference.
“If you’ve watched our offense the last four to five games, we’re very vanilla,” Neighbors said. “We had 100% of our playbook in — now we’ve got only 70% of it in.”
Arkansas is built for speed with sophomore guard Makayla Daniels (12.3 ppg) and 6-1 senior forward Taylah Thomas (4.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg) rounding out the starting lineup.
“That means if we’re playing a man [defense], N’dea is going to have to be guarding a guard,” Blair said, adding that Johnson also could be pulled away from the basket in a zone or matchup defense.
•
NOTES — A&M reserve guards Alexis Morris and Zaay Green both missed the Arkansas game for COVID-19 protocol reasons. Other than sixth woman Destiny Pitts, who played 22 minutes, the rest of A&M’s bench played only two minutes. ... Blair said having the entire NCAA women’s tournament in San Antonio is an advantage for Texas teams. They won’t have to fly and it will be easier for fans and family to attend, he said. The NCAA hasn’t decided on whether fans will be allowed to attend, but Blair said he believes a limited number will be permitted. The Texas teams projected to make the 64-team tournament by ESPN’s Charlie Crème include A&M, Baylor, Rice, Stephen F. Austin and Texas. ... With Arkansas and A&M playing Sunday, it allows for the possibility that A&M could play Tennessee next Sunday. The Lady Vols are open because Vanderbilt canceled its season. ... Blair coached the Razorbacks from 1993-2003. A&M assistant Amy Wright played point guard for Blair at Arkansas from 1999-2000. A&M associate head coach Kelly Bond-White was with Blair at Arkansas from 2000-03 before coming with him to Aggieland. Neighbors was Blair’s director of operations from 1999-2001. ... Wilson, who had a career-high 27 points against Arkansas in the first meeting, played her freshman season at Arkansas before transferring to A&M. ... Arkansas also beat then fourth-ranked Baylor 83-78 earlier this season. The Razorbacks are 2-5 vs. ranked teams, while A&M is 6-0.