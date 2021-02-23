 Skip to main content
Aggies open SEC men's swim meet with win, second-place tie in relays
Texas A&M logo

The Texas A&M men’s swimming team won the 800-yard freestyle relay and tied for second in the 200 medley relay on the first day of the Southeastern Conference Championships on Tuesday at the Mizzou Aquatic Center.

A&M junior Shaine Casas, senior Mark Theall and juniors Kaloyan Bratanov and Clayton Bobo won the 800 freestyle relay in a school- and pool-record 6 minutes, 11.63 seconds, holding off Florida (6:12.24) for the title.

Casas, senior Tanner Olson, sophomore Jace Brown and Theall also set the school record in the 200 medley relay, tying Alabama for second at 1:23.28. Florida won in 1:23.17.

The meet will continue Wednesday with preliminaries at 9 a.m. and finals at 5 p.m. It runs through Friday.

