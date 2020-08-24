Aggies No. 13 in AP's Top 25 college football poll

Texas A&M is ranked 13th in the Associated Press’ Top 25 college football poll, but the Aggies will be a Top 10 team when they take the field against Vanderbilt on Sept. 26.
AP’s Top 25 poll, which was announced Monday, included nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams which have already had their fall seasons postponed by the pandemic. Four of those teams — No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 9 Oregon and No. 12 Wisconsin — are ranked ahead of the Aggies, who are ranked ninth among the 76 Football Bowl Subdivision teams which are scheduled to play this fall.
A&M returns 18 players with at least eight career starts from an 8-5 team, which had losses to a trio of top-ranked teams at the time in Clemson, Alabama and LSU; with the other losses to eighth-ranked Auburn and fourth-ranked Georgia. A&M is one of seven SEC teams which are ranked. Alabama, ranked third behind Clemson and Ohio State, leads the way followed by No. 4 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 8 Florida, No. 11 Auburn and No. 25 Tennessee.
“We don’t pay attention to [rankings] at all,” A&M senior linebacker Buddy Johnson said on a Zoom press conference Monday afternoon. “We’re just going out to practice, controlling what we can control.”
A&M was a spot ahead of Texas, which also was the case in the coaches’ poll. A&M was ranked 12th in AP’s preseason poll last year, coming off a 9-4 season. A&M stayed in the poll until a 47-28 loss to Alabama on Oct. 12 that gave A&M a 3-3 record. A&M re-entered the poll at No. 24 after a four-game losing streak, but fell out for good after a loss at Georgia.
The AP’s 85th poll is unlike any other because of the 54 FBS teams who have postponed their seasons until the spring because of COVID-19. AP opted to have its voters include the teams not playing in the initial poll to give fans an idea of what college football could have looked like heading into a normal season. Polls during the season will include only teams playing. And if there’s a spring football season, look for AP to have another poll with the format to be determined.
There was speculation the teams not playing in the fall wouldn’t rate as high with the AP voters in comparison to the coaches’ poll, which was announced almost three weeks ago, but that wasn’t the case. The Big 10’s Ohio State was only 16 points behind Clemson, which got 38 first-place votes from the panel of 62 to grab the preseason top spot for a second straight year. Ohio State received 21 first-place votes, the most by a non-ranked No. 1 team since 2008 when Ohio State also had 21, trailing Georgia. Florida won the title that season. The Buckeyes, by the way, received 17 first-place votes in the coaches’ poll.
The Big 10’s Penn State was seventh in the AP poll and the Pac-12’s Oregon ninth. That’s the same spot those teams were in the coaches’ poll, but in both instances they were closer to the teams in front of them by the AP voters.
The Mid-American and Mountain West conferences also postponed their fall seasons, but didn’t have any teams make the Top 25, though Boise State from the MWC had the third most points among teams outside the poll. Arizona State, Washington and California were other Pac-10 teams getting votes for the last time this fall along with the Big 10’s Indiana and Northwestern and the MWC’s Air Force.
