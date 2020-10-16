Aggies haven't won at Mississippi State since 2012

Beating LSU was quite a start for first-year head coach Mike Leach, the former Texas Tech coach whom MSU hired away from Washington State with a four-year, $20 million contract. Leach’s Air Raid offense made a huge splash with quarterback K.J. Costello passing for an SEC-record 623 yards. But two weeks later, Leach’s offense didn’t score for the first time in his 19-year career during a 24-2 loss to Kentucky.

“They’ll be ready to play at home, and we have to get prepared to play on the road,” Fisher said. “So we have a great challenge in front of us, and hopefully we’ll understand why we had success and continue to prepare like we did the last few weeks.”

A&M is looking to build on a 41-38 victory over Florida, its first win over a top five team in six years. It has A&M in position to reach a New Year’s Six bowl or possibly make the College Football Playoff if it wins out. That’s feasible with only two of A&M’s remaining opponents ranked — No. 14 Auburn No. 17 Tennessee. But both of those games will be on the road, which has been anything but kind to the Aggies in recent years.