Aggies gear up to impress on NFL Pro Day

College pro days take on added importance this year with no NFL combine because of COVID-19.
In the past, players might do only specific position drills at their college pro day along with possible select tests that also took place at the combine — the 40-yard dash, 225-pound bench press repetitions, vertical jump, broad jump, 20-yard shuttle, 3 cone drill and 60-yard shuttle. This year, players have to do those tests and specific position drills at campuses with team interviews and psychological testing done virtually.
Texas A&M’s Pro Day is Tuesday. Aggies who received invitations from the NFL to take part are wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon, defensive tackle Bobby Brown III, offensive tackle Carson Green, linebacker Anthony Hines III, offensive guard Jared Hocker, inside linebacker Buddy Johnson, quarterback Kellen Mond and offensive tackle Dan Moore. A&M center Ryan McCollum and former A&M defensive back Nick Harvey who ended his career at South Carolina, also will take part.
The NFL hopefuls have been working out since A&M’s 41-27 victory over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2. Green, McCollum, Johnson and Brown have been training at EXOS in Frisco.
“I’m just looking forward to kind of showcasing all my hard work for the past three months,” McCollum said Monday on a Zoom conference. “I mean, we’ve been grinding, complete like diet change, complete workout change, just for this one day.”
Green said Tuesday is a job interview to play at the next level.
“I mean the biggest thing right now is they want to see if we’ve been working hard — not having a college program and not having college coaches being there on our ass, making sure we’re at early morning workouts, making sure we’re doing the right thing.”
The 300-pound McCollum, who blossomed last season after being hampered by injuries his junior season, wants to show the NFL his lower back is ready for that level of competition.
“I’ve definitely gotten more powerful and stronger,” said McCollum, who tried to limit weight and stress on his back last season, but has had no restrictions or limitations during the last three months.
A&M’s offensive linemen believe they have an advantage because of the pro-style they played in under head coach Jimbo Fisher.
“Not a lot of college football players — especially offensive linemen — get to run a pro-style offense where you’re in a three-point stance with a hand in the dirt and you’re getting to move people,” Green said.
Many teams run the spread offense or certain aspects of it, while A&M employs tight ends and fullbacks.
“It’s probably the closest thing you can get to a pro-style offense in college,” McCollum said. “A lot of the same plays that we run are the same plays that they run at the next level.”
A&M’s offensive line has to replace four starters who combined for 133 starts, but McCollum said the unit is in good shape, led by All-American Kenyon Green, adding that Luke Matthews and Layden Robinson are possible replacements.
“I think the offensive line’s in good shape,” McCollum said. “You got good leadership with those three guys. I know Luke hasn’t taken many game snaps but I consider him to be like a veteran in this room. He’s definitely one of the leaders in this room, and Kenyon’s a stud so he’s gonna have everybody playing up to his level.”
NOTES — Other Aggies expected to participate are fullback Cagan Baldree, running back AJ Sanders, quarterback Colton Taylor and wide receiver Dylan Taylor. Possible participants are defensive back Debione Renfro, former wide receiver Kendrick Rogers and former Florida State cornerback Levonta Taylor. Renfro along with Ausbon and Hines didn’t play this past season. Rogers signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent after not getting drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, but later was released. Levonta Taylor also signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams last year and was waived less than four months later. … Ohio State had the most players invited by the NFL to take part in their college pro day with 14. Alabama, Georgia and Notre Dame each had 11 and Florida nine. LSU and Michigan also had eight along with A&M. … Green said he opted not to return to A&M for an extra season for several reasons, including “academics-wise I really busted my ass to graduate in December,” adding that getting his degree was a big thing and he wasn’t interested in getting a Master’s degree. McCollum said he and his wife considered all the information and “we decided that it was best for me to go.” … Hocker said after being back in Aggieland for a couple days he knows he’ll miss being around here, “but you know I think I’m on the right path; I think I made the right decision.” … Hocker has been working out in California with former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley, who was a first-round pick in 2007. Hocker said playing football has been his dream, but “if that doesn’t work out, I know I can fall back on my degree.” ... The NFL invited 323 draft prospects to participate in this year’s NFL combine. The NFL worked with individual schools to achieve consistency in the drills and testing.