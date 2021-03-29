Aggies gear up to impress on NFL Pro Day

NOTES — Other Aggies expected to participate are fullback Cagan Baldree, running back AJ Sanders, quarterback Colton Taylor and wide receiver Dylan Taylor. Possible participants are defensive back Debione Renfro, former wide receiver Kendrick Rogers and former Florida State cornerback Levonta Taylor. Renfro along with Ausbon and Hines didn’t play this past season. Rogers signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent after not getting drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, but later was released. Levonta Taylor also signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams last year and was waived less than four months later. … Ohio State had the most players invited by the NFL to take part in their college pro day with 14. Alabama, Georgia and Notre Dame each had 11 and Florida nine. LSU and Michigan also had eight along with A&M. … Green said he opted not to return to A&M for an extra season for several reasons, including “academics-wise I really busted my ass to graduate in December,” adding that getting his degree was a big thing and he wasn’t interested in getting a Master’s degree. McCollum said he and his wife considered all the information and “we decided that it was best for me to go.” … Hocker said after being back in Aggieland for a couple days he knows he’ll miss being around here, “but you know I think I’m on the right path; I think I made the right decision.” … Hocker has been working out in California with former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley, who was a first-round pick in 2007. Hocker said playing football has been his dream, but “if that doesn’t work out, I know I can fall back on my degree.” ... The NFL invited 323 draft prospects to participate in this year’s NFL combine. The NFL worked with individual schools to achieve consistency in the drills and testing.