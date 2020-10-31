Aggies Garcia-Poggio and Szeryk to compete in San Marcos event

Texas A&M’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Ellie Szeryk will compete in the Kissing Tree Invitational at the Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos on Sunday and Monday.
Texas State is hosting the tournament with a field of 60 players from 11 schools — Baylor, Houston, Incarnate Word, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, TCU, A&M, Texas-San Antonio, Texas State, Texas Tech and Tulane. Play will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday with a shotgun start with the final round starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
