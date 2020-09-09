Aggies finalize fall schedules in soccer, volleyball, cross country, men's golf

The Texas A&M soccer and volleyball teams have a renewed direction after the release of revised 2020 schedules Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference.
Between the two programs, the soccer team will have its first crack at competition, beginning on the road at Ole Miss at 5 p.m. Sept. 19.
“It’s great,” A&M soccer coach G Guerrieri said. “It’s like there’s a bit of a rainbow and it’s not just clouds anymore now that we can circle Saturday the 19th and that we’ve got a tough game against Ole Miss.”
A&M will hold its home opener at Ellis Field against Auburn at 2 p.m. Sept. 27, the day following A&M’s first football game of the season against Vanderbilt. The first home match will be played in front of a yet-to-be-determined crowd capacity due to COVID-19 precautions.
“I don’t think we’ll have any trouble filling COVID capacity,” Guerrieri said. “It’s just a matter of making sure people are coming in and doing the right things.”
Capacity restrictions for Ellis Field will be announced at a later date, according to the athletics department.
The Aggie soccer team will play at Arkansas at 2 p.m. Oct. 4 followed by two home games against Florida at 1 p.m. Oct. 11 and Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Oct. 16. Road matches at Tennessee at 6 p.m. Oct. 23 and Alabama at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 follow, and A&M will wrap up the regular season at home against LSU at 7 p.m. Nov. 6.
After the NCAA postponed fall sports championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SEC elected to hold an eight-match, conference-only regular season this fall. Every program will play all six of its divisional conference mates plus two cross-division teams.
Oct. 11 and Nov. 9 remain open on the Aggie soccer team’s schedule and can be used if a match needs to be rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The SEC Championship will be held Nov. 13-22 in Orange Beach, Alabama, with a new format. All 14 schools will be guaranteed at least two games at the event.
A spring season, which is expected to include the NCAA tournament, will take place in 2021 with format and dates to be decided.
In volleyball, each SEC team will play four opponents in two-match weekend series.
The A&M volleyball team will make its debut in the eight-game, conference-only schedule against LSU on Oct. 17-18 at Reed Arena. A&M will play at Ole Miss on Oct. 22-23 then host Mississippi State Nov. 4-5 before finishing the season at Arkansas on Nov. 13-14.
The SEC does not hold a tournament in volleyball, but as with soccer, there will be a spring segment for volleyball, which will include the NCAA tournament.
The biggest challenge now for volleyball and soccer is preparing for a conference slate with no warmup games or film on upcoming opponents, Guerrieri said.
“By the time we would play our first conference game, we would have eight of their games to look at and to gauge who they are and what their dangers are and what they do, but we don’t know anything,” Guerrieri said. “Just as much, they don’t know anything about us. That’s the hard part. We’re being thrown straight into the fire.”
A&M’s cross country team will participate in three meets this fall: the SEC Preview Meet on Sept. 19 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the Gans Creek Classic on Oct. 3 in Columbia, Missouri, and the Arturo Barrios Invitational on Oct. 17 at A&M’s Watts Cross Country Course. The SEC meet will be held on Oct. 30 in Baton Rouge.
The A&M men’s golf team also announced its fall schedule Wednesday. The Aggies will compete in three tournaments this fall, including the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 5-7 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate on Oct. 25-27 in Franklin, Tennessee, and the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate on Nov. 9-10 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. The Aggies will be lead by interim head coach Brian Kortan, who replaces J.T. Higgins after Higgins left to coach the Southern California Trojans.
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!