Aggies enjoying home-field surge in 2020 despite smaller crowds

With the victory over Florida, A&M has put itself in position to go 5-0 at home with the Aggies expected to be favored in each of its last three games at Kyle Field.

Fisher, who is 103-33 overall, is 20-10 at A&M, including 7-2 at Kyle Field. Fisher went 44-9 at home at Florida State, including three unbeaten seasons.

“You create energy in your building,” Fisher said. “You create momentum. You feel there’s a comfort area, which I do think has a factor. Don’t get me wrong — I believe that totally. And I still think when you play on the home field ... it does give you an advantage. And when you go on the road, I think it’s always harder, no matter if the stands are full or they’re empty. I still think it’s a very tough thing to win on the road.”

A&M is one of only five SEC teams that hasn’t lost at home this season, joining Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Florida. Last year, only Florida and national champion LSU went unbeaten at home among SEC teams.

“Any type of crowd reduction, it definitely makes it easier,” Mond said of playing on the road. “But that’s kind of a small portion. [You] still have to go up against that same, exact defense. But I mean the crowd definitely plays a huge factor.”