Aggies enjoying home-field surge in 2020 despite smaller crowds

Less might mean more in a big way for the Texas A&M football team this season.
Kyle Field is gaining a reputation for being one of the country’s toughest venues for opposing teams in this pandemic-altered season. Because of COVID-19, A&M averaged 24,391 fans for their first two home games. That’s almost 73,000 less than A&M averaged last season, and you have to go back six decades for the last time the Aggies drew so few fans.
Yet in this unusual season, A&M leads the nation in attendance.
The crowd was loud enough two weeks ago to help the Aggies to a 41-38 victory over then fourth-ranked Florida for A&M’s first victory over a top five team in six years. Gator head coach Dan Mullen said the crowd impacted the outcome and that there must have been 50,000 people behind their bench going crazy.
That’s music to the Aggies’ ears.
“I’m not exactly sure how much capacity we were at, but I definitely think it had an effect [with] some of those timeouts that they called at the end,” A&M quarterback Kellen Mond said. “It definitely affected that offense.”
The victory may spark A&M to its first unbeaten season at home since 1999, when the Aggies went 6-0 to cap a decade of dominance at Kyle Field. A&M went 55-4-1 at home during the 1990s, a run that helped the Aggies win four conference championships.
But starting in 2000 with a 4-2 record, A&M hasn’t been perfect at home since 1999. Five times over that stretch the Aggies have come close to a perfect home season, including two years ago when they went 6-1 at Kyle Field.
The eighth-ranked Aggies (3-1), who had a bye last weekend, will try to build on that Florida victory against Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. Saturday — and improve to 3-0 this season at Kyle Field. The crowd is expected to be just as boisterous if not more so as it tries to duplicate its effort against Florida on Halloween night. The crowd will remain at roughly 25% of the venue’s capacity of 110,000.
“I look forward [for the crowd] to do the same thing this upcoming week for Arkansas,” Mond said. “Obviously, it’s not going to be 100, but any type of crowd noise can kind of disrupt and affect the communication of the other team.”
Home-field advantage takes on added meaning in the Southeastern Conference this year because of the 10-game, conference-only format with each team playing an extra home game. How much of an advantage it will be playing at home in a COVID-19 world has yet to be defined.
“Here’s the thing about fans,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I know they bring energy, but I’ve never seen any of them get on the field. You know what I mean? So winning and losing has a lot to do with that team that’s lined up on the other side.”
With the victory over Florida, A&M has put itself in position to go 5-0 at home with the Aggies expected to be favored in each of its last three games at Kyle Field.
Fisher, who is 103-33 overall, is 20-10 at A&M, including 7-2 at Kyle Field. Fisher went 44-9 at home at Florida State, including three unbeaten seasons.
“You create energy in your building,” Fisher said. “You create momentum. You feel there’s a comfort area, which I do think has a factor. Don’t get me wrong — I believe that totally. And I still think when you play on the home field ... it does give you an advantage. And when you go on the road, I think it’s always harder, no matter if the stands are full or they’re empty. I still think it’s a very tough thing to win on the road.”
A&M is one of only five SEC teams that hasn’t lost at home this season, joining Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Florida. Last year, only Florida and national champion LSU went unbeaten at home among SEC teams.
“Any type of crowd reduction, it definitely makes it easier,” Mond said of playing on the road. “But that’s kind of a small portion. [You] still have to go up against that same, exact defense. But I mean the crowd definitely plays a huge factor.”
A&M originally was scheduled to be the home team against Arkansas in their annual neutral-site game at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium in the Southwest Classic. The game has been played in Arlington since 2009 except for a home-and-home break in 2012-13 when the Aggies joined the SEC. The game will return to Arlington next year, and the contract runs through 2024. A&M athletics director Ross Bjork has said he’d like to see the game played on campus, because fans are a big part of that game, even in years like this.
“Just look at the last team that we played,” Bjork said this week during a Facebook live town hall meeting. “[Mullen] thought there was 50,000 people. [Arkansas coach] Sam Pittman said yesterday that there will be 50,000 people there — meaning 24,000 sounded like [50,000], sounded like [80,000]. And that’s what we’ve challenged Aggies to do. Bring it. Bring the noise, and let’s make Kyle Field that home-field advantage even though we have only 27,000 people.”
The crowd for A&M’s game against Florida included 10,781 students and a similar number is expected Saturday.
The Aggies are 12.5-point favorites over Arkansas. They have dominated the series since joining the SEC, winning eight straight, including six straight at AT&T Stadium.
A&M hasn’t had that kind of success at its own venue. The Aggies’ current four-game home winning streak against SEC teams is their longest since joining the conference in 2012. A&M has been unbeaten in SEC play at home just once, going 3-0 in Fisher’s first season in 2018.
Struggling to sweep their home games is a trend over two decades old for the Aggies. While the SEC is considered the nation’s best conference, A&M struggled to keep a clean sheet in the Big 12 Conference. The Aggies lost at least one home game in each of their last 12 seasons in the Big 12 and never won more than three games in a row, doing that just twice in 2004-5 and again in 2010.
