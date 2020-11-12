Aggies earn several annual SEC soccer awards

Texas A&M senior Jimena Lopez and junior Karlina Sample shared defender of the year honors on the All-Southeastern Conference soccer team with senior Addie McCain named the midfielder of the year and forward Barbara Olivieri the freshman of the year. The Aggies’ G Guerrieri shared coach of the year honors with Arkansas’ Colby Hale.

Lopez, who was the SEC midfielder of the year last year, and Sample helped the Aggies (7-1) earn four shutouts and hold opponents to 0.63 goals per game. Lopez had two goals and four assists. Lopez played in 710 of the team’s 720 minutes, helping A&M limit foes to 3.13 shots on goal per match. McCain had five goals. Olivieri had five goals and three assists. Carroll had two goals and an assist.

It was Guerrieri’s third time to be named coach of the year in the SEC.

Olivieri, McCain, Lopez and Karlina Sample made the 14-player first team, and Olivieri and Laney Carroll made the 12-player all-freshman team. A&M didn’t have anyone on the 15-player second team.

A&M, which has won six straight, is the third seed at this week’s SEC tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama. The Aggies will play at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday against an opponent to be determined.