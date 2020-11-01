Aggie WR Hezekiah Jones returns to lineup for first time since 2018

For the first time since December 2018, wide receiver Hezekiah Jones saw the field for Texas A&M on Saturday.

The junior from Houston missed the entire 2019 season after suffering an injury during fall camp. He was sidelined for the Aggies’ first four games this season after dealing with a preseason leg injury.

But on Saturday, Jones not only returned to the field but made his first career start for A&M. He caught five passes for 47 yards in the eighth-ranked Aggies’ 42-31 victory over Arkansas.

“It was great to get him out there and play and have the multiplicity to be able to move guys around and move him around because he knows all the positions, too,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “You can game-plan guys and get matchups and things you want to do. It was very big getting him back.”

Jones was one of five Aggies to catch a pass from quarterback Kellen Mond, who finished the night 21-of-26 passing for 260 yards and three touchdowns. Jones is the most experienced receiver available on A&M’s roster.