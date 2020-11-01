Aggie WR Hezekiah Jones returns to lineup for first time since 2018

For the first time since December 2018, wide receiver Hezekiah Jones saw the field for Texas A&M on Saturday.
The junior from Houston missed the entire 2019 season after suffering an injury during fall camp. He was sidelined for the Aggies’ first four games this season after dealing with a preseason leg injury.
But on Saturday, Jones not only returned to the field but made his first career start for A&M. He caught five passes for 47 yards in the eighth-ranked Aggies’ 42-31 victory over Arkansas.
“It was great to get him out there and play and have the multiplicity to be able to move guys around and move him around because he knows all the positions, too,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “You can game-plan guys and get matchups and things you want to do. It was very big getting him back.”
Jones was one of five Aggies to catch a pass from quarterback Kellen Mond, who finished the night 21-of-26 passing for 260 yards and three touchdowns. Jones is the most experienced receiver available on A&M’s roster.
“He’s been in there with the guys, but I think just him being able to consistently be back out on the field, both in practice and games, is huge for that room with Jhamon Ausbon and Cam Buckley being out,” Mond said. “He stepped up big time off the field with his leadership role, and I think it’s showing why so many of us, players and coaches, believe in him.”
Jones’ teammates, indeed, were happy to have him back.
“Hez is definitely a key factor to the offense just because of the leadership that he brings and the experience that he brings,” sophomore running back Ainias Smith said. “He’s a great leader and a great athlete, so everything that he does is always full-speed and he’s always bringing us to the next level.”
Sophomore tight end Jalen Wydermyer led the Aggies in receiving, finishing with a career-best 92 receiving yards on six catches with two touchdowns. Wydermyer caught his first touchdown pass of the season on a 6-yard pass from Mond in the second quarter.
“We talk about his receiving, but he’s learning to be a complete tight end,” Fisher said. “He’s being physical, and that’s big for him, and it’s big for us because we have to have him do that. He made some big, critical plays.”
Altogether, the A&M offense posted a season-high 42 points after accumulating 442 yards of total offense.
“My confidence is always high on this team,” Mond said. “I think on all three phases, I feel that we’re really comfortable and understand what we’re trying to accomplish. There’s still a lot more room where we can grow, and I think everybody knows that on the team, but I think we’re headed in the right direction, and I think we’re continuing to get better each and every week. We’re definitely pleased with that.”
