Aggie women's tennis team sweeps doubleheader at home
20210130 AM TENNIS V SMU MM 01

Texas A&M’s Jayci Goldsmith hits a return against SMU on Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. Goldsmith won her No. 2 singles match over Hadley Doyle 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-2 to clinch a 4-0 team victory.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team shut out SMU 4-0 and beat Abilene Christian 6-1 on Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (5-1) won the doubles point against SMU (4-3) and built a 3-0 lead on Riley McQuaid’s win at No. 6 singles and Dorthea Faa-Hviding’s fifth-line victory. Jayci Goldsmith clinched the team victory with a 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-2 win over Sadley Doyle at No. 2 singles.

A&M dropped the doubles point against ACU (1-5) but breezed through the singles with six straight-set victories.

