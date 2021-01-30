Aggie women's tennis team sweeps doubleheader at home

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team shut out SMU 4-0 and beat Abilene Christian 6-1 on Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (5-1) won the doubles point against SMU (4-3) and built a 3-0 lead on Riley McQuaid’s win at No. 6 singles and Dorthea Faa-Hviding’s fifth-line victory. Jayci Goldsmith clinched the team victory with a 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-2 win over Sadley Doyle at No. 2 singles.

A&M dropped the doubles point against ACU (1-5) but breezed through the singles with six straight-set victories.