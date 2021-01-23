 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie women's tennis team picked to finish sixth in SEC this season
0 comments

Aggie women's tennis team picked to finish sixth in SEC this season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is picked to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference this season in the league’s annual preseason poll voted on by the head coaches.

Georgia is picked to win the SEC with 140 points in the poll followed by Vanderbilt (117), Florida (111), South Carolina (110), LSU (99) and A&M (90).

A&M (2-0) will open play in the 13th annual ITA Kickoff Weekend against Washington State at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The winner will face either No. 2 UCLA or No. 19 California at 3 p.m. Sunday with the winner advancing to the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championship set for Feb. 5-7 at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

SEC Women’s Tennis Preseason Poll

Here is the annual preseason SEC women’s tennis poll as voted on by the conference’s head coaches based on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 vote.

Team Points

1. Georgia 140

2. Vanderbilt 117

3. Florida 111

4. South Carolina 110

5. LSU 99

6. Texas A&M 90

7. Ole Miss 89

8. Tennessee 72

9. Auburn 60

10. Mississippi State 42

11. Alabama 41

12. Arkansas 34

13. Kentucky 27

14. Missouri 10

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert