Aggie women's tennis team enjoys perfect start to spring season

FORT WORTH — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team opened the season by going 12 for 12 against Houston on Saturday at the TCU Winter Invitational.

A&M won all eight singles matches and all four doubles matches at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. Jayci Goldsmith, Riley McQuaid, Tatiana Makarova, Katya Townsend, Renee McBryde, Jessica Anzo, Isa Di Laura and Elise Robbins each won singles matches, while

Makarova/Goldsmith, McBryde/McQuaid, Anzo/Townsend and Di Laura/Robbins teamed up to win in doubles.

A&M will continue play at the tournament at 3 p.m. Sunday against Central Arkansas at North Texas.

TCU Winter Invitational

Saturday at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center, Fort Worth.

Singles

1. Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Phonexay Chitdara 6-4, 6-4; 2. Riley McQuaid, A&M, def. Jovana Yukovic 6-2, 6-0; 3. Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. Gabriela Giraldo 6-3, 6-4; 4. Katya Townsend, A&M, def. Laura Slisane 6-1, 6-2; 5. Renee McBryde, A&M, def. Sophie Gerits 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (0); 6. Jessica Anzo, A&M, def. Blanca Cortijo 6-0, 6-2; 7. Isa Di Laura, A&M, def. Stephan Belovukovic 6-2, 6-4; 8. Elise Robbins, A&M, def. Manasi Reddy 6-1, 6-4