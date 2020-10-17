 Skip to main content
Aggie women's tennis team earns six wins on second day of home tournament
Aggie women's tennis team earns six wins on second day of home tournament

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team won six matches Saturday at the A&M Fall Invitational at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M swept LSU in doubles play with Riley McQuaid and Lucia Quiterio beating Safiya Carrington and Anna Loughlan 6-2; Tatiana Makarova and Jessica Anzo beating Eden Richardson and Nina Geissler 6-2; and Katya Townsend and Elise Robbins beating Taylor Bridges and Samantha Buyckx 6-4.

In singles against Texas, Anzo, Townsend and Robbins won their matches in straight sets.

A&M will face Rice in doubles beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday on the final day of the tournament.

