Aggie women's tennis team earns six wins on second day of home tournament

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team won six matches Saturday at the A&M Fall Invitational at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M swept LSU in doubles play with Riley McQuaid and Lucia Quiterio beating Safiya Carrington and Anna Loughlan 6-2; Tatiana Makarova and Jessica Anzo beating Eden Richardson and Nina Geissler 6-2; and Katya Townsend and Elise Robbins beating Taylor Bridges and Samantha Buyckx 6-4.

In singles against Texas, Anzo, Townsend and Robbins won their matches in straight sets.

A&M will face Rice in doubles beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday on the final day of the tournament.