Aggie women's swimming team cruises past Owls to open season
The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team won 12 of 14 events and easily beat Rice 150-107 in the Aggies’ season opener featuring all swimming events Friday at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium.

A&M freshman Chloe Stepanek won the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 46.78 seconds, the 50 freestyle in 23.17 and the 500 freestyle in 4:55.03. Senior Jing Wen Quah won the 200 butterfly (1:57.60), the 100 butterfly (54.88) and the 400 individual medley (4:13.75). Senior Kara Eisenmann won the 100 backstroke (55.79) and the 200 backstroke (2:02.13). Freshman Charlotte Longbottom won the 100 breaststroke (1:02.56), and freshman Emme Nelson won the 200 breaststroke (2:16.99).

Eisenmann, Nelson, Quah and Stepanek also teamed up to win the 200 medley relay in 1:42.21.

A&M will face Texas on Oct. 30 at the Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin.

