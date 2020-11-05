Aggie women's golf team to wrap up fall action at Georgia tournament

The 16th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will play in the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic on Friday through Sunday at the University of Georgia Golf Course to wrap up its fall schedule.

Seniors Stephanie Astrup, Courtney Dow, Amber Park and Ava Schwienteck and junior Brooke Tyree will compete for A&M. Park leads the Aggies in stroke average at 74.83 followed by Tyree (75.67).

The Aggies will be paired with Vanderbilt and Tennessee in the first round and will tee off at 8:30 a.m. Friday.