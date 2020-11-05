 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie women's golf team to wrap up fall action at Georgia tournament
0 comments

Aggie women's golf team to wrap up fall action at Georgia tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

The 16th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will play in the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic on Friday through Sunday at the University of Georgia Golf Course to wrap up its fall schedule.

Seniors Stephanie Astrup, Courtney Dow, Amber Park and Ava Schwienteck and junior Brooke Tyree will compete for A&M. Park leads the Aggies in stroke average at 74.83 followed by Tyree (75.67).

The Aggies will be paired with Vanderbilt and Tennessee in the first round and will tee off at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert