Aggie women's golf team to play three tournaments this fall

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

The Texas A&M women’s golf team announced its fall schedule of three tournaments Wednesday.

A&M will play in the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 5-7 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, The Ally on Oct. 19-21 in West Point, Mississippi, and the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic on Nov. 6-8 in Athens, Georgia. The tournaments will feature only Southeastern Conference teams.