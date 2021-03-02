 Skip to main content
Aggie women's golf team tied for 17th at Gamecock Intercollegiate
Aggie women's golf team tied for 17th at Gamecock Intercollegiate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team was tied for 17th at 43 over when play was suspended during the final round of the Gamecock Intercollegiate on Tuesday at Columbia Country Club.

A&M’s players were on hole Nos. 9 and 10 when play was suspended. The final round will resume at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Duke led the 18-team field at 4 under with South Carolina in second at 2 over and Wake Forest third at 3 over.

A&M’s Courtney Dow was tied for 69th at 11 over followed by teammates Ava Schwienteck and Brooke Tyree (t-72nd, 12 over), Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-76th, 13 over) and Ellie Szeryk (88th, 17 over).

