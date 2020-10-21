Aggie women's golf team places 13th at The Ally

WEST POINT, Miss. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a final-round 289 to finish at 30-over 894 in 13th place at the 15-team The Alley on Wednesday at the Old Waverly Golf Club.

South Carolina shot 284 to win at 12-under 852 followed by LSU (7 under) and Auburn (3 under).

A&M’s Brooke Tyree shot 71 to finish tied for 31st individually at 4-over 220. Amber Park shot 72 and tied for 33rd at 221 followed by Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-53rd, 72–226), Makenzie Niblett (t-56th, 74–227) and Ellie Szeryk (75th, 89–257).

South Carolina’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard won the individual title by seven strokes at 14-under 202 after a final-round 65.