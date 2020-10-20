Aggie women's golf team moves up a spot to 13th at The Ally

WEST POINT, Miss. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team moved up a spot to 13th during the second round of the 15-team The Ally on Tuesday at Old Waverly Golf Club.

A&M shot 299 to finish the round at 29-over 605. South Carolina leads at 8-under 568 after a 281 with Tennessee in second at 6 under and LSU in third at 4 under.

A&M’s Amber Park and Brooke Tyree are tied for 43rd at 149 after shooting 74. Makenzie Niblett is tied for 55th at 153 after a 74. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio shot 77 and is tied for 58th at 154, and Ellie Szeryk shot 81 and is in 74th at 168.

A&M will begin the final round at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.