Aggie women's golf team in 18th at Georgia tournament

ATHENS, Ga. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team opened the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic with a 20-over-par 308 on Friday at the University of Georgia Golf Course to stand in 18th place.

LSU shot an even-par 288 to lead the 18-team tournament with Arkansas in second at 290 and Southern California third (292).

A&M’s Courtney Dow, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Ava Schwienteck and Brooke Tyree each shot 5-over 77 and are tied for 57th. A&M’s Amber Park is 90th at 82.

LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad shot 64 to lead the individual standings by four shots.

A&M will tee off the second of three rounds at 9:10 a.m. Saturday with the final round Sunday.